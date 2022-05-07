"Why would any human listen to him?" - NFL fans call out Antonio Brown over comments on Colin Kaepernick

Antonio Brown is the latest to weigh in on the Colin Kaepernick situation. Kaepernick recently made headlines when he stated he would be willing to start as a backup if it meant getting another chance in the NFL. This has led to everyone in the NFL world to offer their take on the situation once again.

Rumors abound that the Seahawks or another team might be willing to give him a shot at returning, but others are crying foul that this may be another chance for Kaepernick to make his case that he is being blacklisted. Brown weighed in on the topic on #CIGARTALK with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“We don’t feel sorry for you, you took the deal. Fuck outta here!...We don’t see him outside. We don’t see him in the hood....He not even from the hood, he ain’t been in the trenches...As black people, we gotta get that clear.” - Antonio Brown on Kaepernick

Let's just say the fans weren't having it. Philadelphia radio producer (@TyJohnsonNews) questioned why we’re even listening to AB at this point.

Other Twitter users like (@gcurvey) and (@KingBorn8) pointed out that Brown was hypocritical and his take on Kaepernick was blatantly false.

gcurvey @gcurvey @ScoopB AB is just flat out WRONG on Kap!! Kap does plenty of things for the inner cities of America!! Here is the question. WHAT THE HELL HAS ANTONIO BROWN DONE?? AB needs to chill out and find things to do as far as a career outside of the NFL!! @ScoopB AB is just flat out WRONG on Kap!! Kap does plenty of things for the inner cities of America!! Here is the question. WHAT THE HELL HAS ANTONIO BROWN DONE?? AB needs to chill out and find things to do as far as a career outside of the NFL!!

Born God @KingBorn8 @ScoopB Kap has given over a million dollars to communities he working to get Black youth into The Tech industry and much more, I don't see what's the point of speaking out against Kap when he is fighting for the Blackman @ScoopB Kap has given over a million dollars to communities he working to get Black youth into The Tech industry and much more, I don't see what's the point of speaking out against Kap when he is fighting for the Blackman

Many fans seem to be growing tired of Antonio Brown's antics. His questionable behavior throughout his NFL career has caused many to question why any opinion he has would be valid.

What has Antonio Brown been up to?

Brown has been traveling around the podcasting circuit lately. We have seen or heard him on several podcasts in recent months since his strange and troubling departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has spoken about everything from hanging out with Kanye to his relationship with Tom Brady. If someone is willing to have him on, he is ready to spill his thoughts into the mic.

In addition to appearing on several podcasts, Brown also recently released his debut rap album titled Paradigm. It featured several well-known artists and included some bars about Brady and some about his exit from the team. His most recent music video from the album features R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

Antonio Brown's football career may be over, leaving him plenty of time to weigh in on all things NFL and dive into his side projects.

People may not like him, agree with him, or even think he is entitled to an opinion, but after years of production on the field, one thing is sure: they will definitely listen.

