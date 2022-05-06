"Colin Kaepernick created all commotion" - Antonio Brown slams former NFL star Colin Kaepernick for creating drama to get attention 

Colin Kaepernick is creating drama to seek attention, according to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. On the This is 50 podcast, Brown said that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback isn’t in the same situation as he is and discussed their differing circumstances:

"You ain't even built like that. I'm saying there are dudes like me, they ban you. They don't even give you contracts. They don't even want to deal with you. You don't say I'm a really icon right now. You're gonna see no one writing no books about me."

He switched focus to Kaepernick and the differences between the two:

"Where's he at right now? Do you see him? I'm on the streets outside every day. People see me they get aside it. Why? Because I make them feel good. You know, I'm saying they could relate.”

Brown concluded by stating that the quarterback is the source of all the commotion:

“I still put on a smile, I overcome it. You know, I'm saying Colin Kaepernick created all commotion and winning the cut and the corner. And I'm saying I'm in the peoples faces every day."

Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. He played the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers, leading the league in receiving yards twice. Once witch 1,698 yards in 2014 and the other with 1,533 yards in 2017.

The receiver had seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards while making the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro first-team four times with Pittsburgh.

He played one game with the New England Patriots in the 2019 season and later played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s third among active players in receiving yards with 12,291 and fourth in touchdown receptions with 83.

Is Colin Kaepernick making an NFL Comeback?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

The quarterback last played in the NFL back in the 2016 season for the 49ers, playing in 12 games and starting 11 of them. In the 2016 preseason, he knelt during the national anthem to protest inequality and brutality against minorities.

In his six seasons in the league, he has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also showed his mobility, rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since his departure, there have been periodic rumors of the star returning, however it has yet to materialize.

During this offseason, he’s once again been working out and rumors abound of a return to the NFL. At the age of 34, it remains uncertain as to whether any team will take a chance on him. Have we seen the last of Kaepernick in the NFL? We’ll have to wait and see.

