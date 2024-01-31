Antonio Brown fat-shames Patrick Mahomes over viral shirtless image from AFCCG win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is through to yet another Super Bowl after getting past the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

But while Mahomes' efforts on the field deserve all the plaudits, it is what has been shown post-game that has seen the star quarterback be the brunt of jokes.

Everyone's ideal picture of an athlete is for them to be cut out of stone and be really fit, but that just isn't the case.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Patrick Mahomes, he was seen with his shirt off in the Chiefs locker room and people have been quick to point out his stomach as it looks a little big. Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is the latest to make fun of Mahomes because of it.

"KC BBQ hitting like smitten 🧐🤨#CTESPN."

Expand Tweet

Now, this is a little harsh as Mahomes doesn't look like he is overweight or anything, but clearly, some have a problem with the fact that he doesn't have a six-pack and is extremely fit.

Of course, it didn't matter as Mahomes was still able to reach the Super Bowl, so it is obvious that he doesn't have to be extremely fit (on the outside, at least) to play at a high level.

Even Mahomes himself responded to the image that was making it around social media.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs into yet another Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Given the seasons that the Chiefs and Ravens had, many thought that Baltimore was going to do away with Kansas City and Mahomes rather easily. But when you are one of the best players on the planet, you always have a shot.

In truth, the Chiefs, along with Patrick Mahomes protecting the football, dismantled the Ravens in their building. The 17-10 score doesn't do the performance justice as the Ravens had many self-inflicted wounds.

Now, Mahomes is into yet another Super Bowl and if he is to defeat Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, it will be his third Lombardi trophy in five years.

Some have already started the GOAT debate between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, which could be a little premature, but is he on his way? Possibly.

While Mahomes has a shot at a third Super Bowl ring, fans are still captivated by his shirtless picture that appears to show him to be less than what the ideal athlete looks like.