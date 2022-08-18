Antonio Brown finalizing "Put That Sh*t On" music video just hours after bashing Tom Brady on Twitter

Antonio Brown and his antics have been in the headlines for years now. It appears, however, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has put his PR into overdrive in recent weeks.

AB @AB84 Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol



Now u see the difference



Put that Shit on Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lolNow u see the difference Put that Shit on

He endorsed a graphic that pointed toward the former Steelers WR channeling his inner Kanye West. He used a quote that was in the running to be one of the wildest takes on NFL Twitter. Then, Antonio Brown met Kanye West himself.

AB @AB84

they done fucked up

Rose Gold AP Bussed Up



Put that Shit On



#Putthatshiton #Doyodanceab I done link with Yethey done fucked upRose Gold AP Bussed UpPut that Shit On I done link with Ye they done fucked up Rose Gold AP Bussed UpPut that Shit On #Putthatshiton #Doyodanceab https://t.co/7KodYF8t16

But that's not all.

Brown then went on a mini-tirade, sounding off on Tom Brady for missing practice and ripping his trainer for "playing" with him.

"Alex Guerra You think I won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too," Brown said in a since-deleted tweet.

And it appears Antonio Brown hasn't stopped there.

Antonio Brown prepping for new music video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown has been keeping himself busy in the wake of his acrimonious departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former Steelers WR told TMZ he's on the verge of finalizing a couple of deals to fund a music video for "Put That Sh*t On," the single he released back in April.

The former All-Pro performed the single on the Rolling Loud stage as well. Afterward, a number of NFL players adopted his moves.

AB @AB84 🏿 🏾 🏿 🏾 twitter.com/PFF/status/155… PFF @PFF

George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD 😂 https://t.co/yozLsBnICG That's on GP That's on GP ⚠️💥👈🏿💥👉🏾👈🏿👉🏾💥 twitter.com/PFF/status/155…

According to TMZ, Brown's video will feature drip from Kanye's Gap, as well as some unreleased items. Going by the former Bucs WR's antics in recent weeks, the music video for "Put That Sh*t On" is bound to make waves, even as Brown angles for an NFL return.

Brown recently intimated that he'd be open to a return to the league, even going so far as asking Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to call him. The Cowboys are currently short on bodies in their receiving corps. CeeDee Lamb is the only available WR option aside from rookies.

Brown, of course, was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in January in what can only be described as a stunning turn of events.

When the Bucs were facing the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Brown bolted, removing his jersey, shoulder pads and undershit and jogging through the end zone, straight into the tunnel.

The Bucs ultimately ended up cutting him from the roster, even as Brown claimed that the franchise forced him to play through an ankle injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe