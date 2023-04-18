"Get off the field" - Antonio Brown gets disrespected by security during Albany Empire's season opener

Even in retirement, Antonio Brown continues to court controversy.

During the Albany Empire's 70-33 rout of the Orlando Predators on Sunday, Brown took to the field to greet some fans. He was escorted out by a security officer repeatedly saying "get off the field," even as Brown insisted that he was "the owner."

In his tweet, Brown said that he kept his cool and maintained "a level of professionalism positivity" throughout the incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AB @AB84 Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged https://t.co/eU724PbHR6

Antonio Brown embarks on new football career, this time as owner of Albany Empire

Sunday marked the beginning of a new chapter in Antonio Brown's life, as it was the first game of the Albany Empire.

Brown's father, "Touchdown" Eddie Brown, played for the Albany (later Indiana) Firebirds of the Arena Football League, winning a championship and an MVL award. Brown himself spent his childhood in the city, as he alluded to in this tweet, and he considered owning the Empire a full-circle moment for him.

AB @AB84 Albany NY was Always A Special Place For me And my FAMILY Albany NY was Always A Special Place For me And my FAMILY https://t.co/FzWoQ7KbgB

The Albany Empire currently play in the National Arena League, which began in 2017 and comprises of teams on the East Coast. Sharing its name with the last-ever Arena Football League champions, it is currently managed by none other than Eddie Brown.

Antonio Brown comes clean on Bucs exit, blames Tom Brady for split

Antonio Brown prepares to leave MetLife Stadium

Brown's last-ever NFL game is one of the most notorious in history. He bizarrely removed his upper garments and gloves during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win against the New York Jets.

Brown initially claimed that the team had forced him to play through injuries. However, it was also said that he was protesting not getting enough targets to earn a performance-based incentive that he had wanted to be fully guaranteed. Brown was cut after that game, did not receive another offer, and retired.

Speaking on the "Millions Worth of Game" podcast, Brown explained his grievances with the Buccaneers, especially singling out then-quarterback Tom Brady for lashing out at him during contract negotiations:

"Now when we get the ring in 2021 and next year I'm the last guy that signed. My agent Ed Wasielewski is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scrap?

"So imagine if you heard that, the same guy [Tom Brady] brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me. The guy's [Tom Brady] calling him saying like 'yoo' cursing him out about scraps of a contract... Why you're not taking this deal?"

He also expounded further on his walkout, blaming then-coach Bruce Arians and insisting that he had been forced to play while hurt:

"Coach, will you listen to me? You know, leading up to the game on Sunday, you know I'm hurt, let's rest till the playoffs… I had a torn ligament in my deltoid and they knew that. That would drag on. I'm good. I'm outta here."

One thing seems certain: Antonio Brown doesn't seem likely to be returning to the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes