"Got our own agendas" - Antonio Brown blames Tom Brady for Bucs split, breaks silence on his infamous walk-off

Antonio Brown has revealed the reason for his problems with Tom Brady, and if one listens to him, it is all the quarterback's fault. He stated on Instagram that he felt cheated because he was the final person to resign from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they won the Super Bowl. He said:

"Now when we get the ring in 2021 and next year I'm the last guy that signed. My agent Ed Wasielewski is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scrap? So imagine if you heard that, the same guy [Tom Brady] brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me. The guy's [Tom Brady] calling him saying like 'yoo' cursing him out about scraps of a contract... Why you're not taking this deal?"

Antonio Brown further stated that he understood where the quarterback was coming from based on a team perspective. But it was clear that with his advancing age, he had to look out for his interests as well. He believed that the way the GOAT was pushing him was not serving him well. He continued,

"I gave everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team. But you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team. So when you older a player, you getting deals like that and you feel like, my agent's telling me already before the season that this guy who he hooked me up with is calling him, cussing him out about like, you know, the contract."

Antonio Brown explains the reason for his infamous walk-off after training his guns on Tom Brady

Antonio Brown also said that the reason he walked off mid-game against the New York Jets was because he was hurt and the coach was aware of it but did not provide him with any support.

Blaming Bruce Arians squarely, he said:

"Coach, will you listen to me? You know, leading up to the game on Sunday, you know I'm hurt, let's rest till the playoffs… I had a torn ligament in my deltoid and they knew that. That would drag on. I'm good. I'm outta here."

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Another angle of AB running off of the field shirtless during a Bucs offensive drive. Another angle of AB running off of the field shirtless during a Bucs offensive drive. https://t.co/YWAUvTxHq1

Rehashing his entire last season with the Bucs, it was unsurprising to see Antonio Brown blame all his issues on his quarterback and coach. While that may be partially or completely true, he did not help his cause due to his own reputation and how he went about handling it.

