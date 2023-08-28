In their heyday, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were the best in their respective sports. Brown was a four-time First Team All-Pro from 2014 to 2017 and a Second Team All-Pro in 2013. Meanwhile, Mayweather did not suffer a loss in 50 professional boxing fights and held multiple world boxing titles.

Therefore, it’s no secret that they gravitated toward each other. Unfortunately, their relationship was severed after an online feud. But that conflict seemed over after Brown praised Mayweather Jr. in a recent Instagram post.

Antonio Brown has nothing but love for Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 12-season NFL veteran shared a photo of him spending time with the former boxing champion. He posted it with the caption:

“Love you champ. Apologize about the emotion online. Appreciate your being there for me always showing me love. Embracing me champ. You’re the greatest boxer ever let’s not forget that sh*tttt”

Their relationship was tainted after the former NFL wideout accused the boxer as the person behind his controversial video in Abu Dhabi.

