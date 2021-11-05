Antonio Brown injury: Buccaneers WR spotted riding a bike

Antonio Brown is making headlines once again for the wrong reasons. The injured Bucs wide receiver was spotted riding a bike while wearing a boot on his foot.

The Buccaneers are on a bye week, so it shouldn't make a massive difference to the team, but it is another example of Brown being irresponsible.

Brown has missed the last two weeks due to various foot and heel injuries. The Bucs need him ASAP after the bye, as the reigning champions are suddenly locked in a tight divisional title race with the New Orleans Saints.

The electric receiver is a pivotal part of the Bucs' offense and Tom Brady's happiness. It is another strike against a player who courts constant controversy.

Greg Auman @gregauman Good news? Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to be riding a bike. Bad news? He’s doing it while wearing a boot on his injured ankle/heel … Good news? Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is healthy enough to be riding a bike. Bad news? He’s doing it while wearing a boot on his injured ankle/heel … https://t.co/983mWcfeMQ

The Bucs need Brown's injuries to heel and get back to the team

The Saints stymied the Bucs offense on Sunday, and it was clear that they missed Brown. His gritty, aggressive style of play and versatility make him a tough player for defenders to stop.

Sadly, this kind of behavior is typical for Brown. In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin and the senior players would not have tolerated this (for long).

In Tampa, the Bucs have looked after and coddled Brown. The former Raiders player became a Buccaneer at the behest of Brady, and the legendary quarterback desperately pounded the table to bring Brown to the team.

Brady dished out high praise to Brown on his radio show a few weeks ago:

"AB's become like a brother to me, Just to watch him, what's happened over the course of his life the last 18 months, and to see kind of where he was at and where he's at now, makes me so happy for him. He's done the work. He's put the work in. We're all challenged in different ways on and off the field. Sometimes football comes really easy but the successes of football become a little more challenging to deal with. He's really done an amazing job in his own life getting back to what the real purpose of it is."

Brady's relationship with Brown may nip the problem in the bud. The Bucs can't afford for Brown to miss more time with this existing injury.

If Brown returns to the field next week and plays well, everyone will quickly forget this minor episode. If he doesn't, it might rumble on for a few more weeks.

