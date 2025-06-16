"How TF you go from being victimized...?" - Antonio Brown lashes out 3 days after facing attempted murder charge in Miami

Antonio Brown made headlines late on Thursday when he was cited for second-degree murder in Florida about a shooting at a kickboxing event last month. Three days later, he is unhappy with how things have unfolded.On Sunday, the former wide receiver went on a rant about the media coverage of the incident on his social media:

Ad

"How TF You go from being victimized unto a (sic) attempt to murder you see they control the media"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the arrest warrant, Brown grabbed a handgun from a security guard and fired twice at a certain Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, whom he had brawled with earlier. According to the victim, one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown was detained, but was released after Nantambu initially could not be found. Writing on social media after the shooting, he claimed to have been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antonio Brown's alleged shooting victim speaks up on feud with former NFL star

At the time the arrest warrant for Antonio Brown surfaced, his purported target spoke about their history for the first time.On Friday, Zül-Qarnain Nantambu appeared on TMZ Live to discuss his feud with the former player.

According to the former jeweler, it began a few years ago when "AB" stole jewelry while they were in Dubai to attend a Floyd Mayweather fight, which led to a judgment against him.This occurred after Nantambu reportedly prevented Brown from being deported when they landed at the airport:

Ad

"He got off the plane wearing no clothes - well, a leather vest... He had his chest and abdominal muscles out, and he was randomly selected for extra searching. And so from that, he started being vulgar to the customs agent officer... I tried to be an intermediary, because I'm a Muslim and I know some Arabic, to allow him to be free."

Ad

Moving to the topic of the May shooting, Nantambu said that it was motivated by the legal debt that "AB" owed him:

"I reminded him of the failure, and that's when the attack happened."

If convicted, Brown could face a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

"Howie Roseman, you know what to do" - Eagles fans recruit Jaire Alexander after Packers release CB amid contract drama