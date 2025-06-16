"How TF you go from being victimized...?" - Antonio Brown lashes out 3 days after facing attempted murder charge in Miami

Antonio Brown made headlines late on Thursday when he was cited for second-degree murder in Florida about a shooting at a kickboxing event last month. Three days later, he is unhappy with how things have unfolded.On Sunday, the former wide receiver went on a rant about the media coverage of the incident on his social media:
"How TF You go from being victimized unto a (sic) attempt to murder you see they control the media"
According to the arrest warrant, Brown grabbed a handgun from a security guard and fired twice at a certain Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, whom he had brawled with earlier. According to the victim, one of the bullets grazed his neck.
Brown was detained, but was released after Nantambu initially could not be found. Writing on social media after the shooting, he claimed to have been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."
Antonio Brown's alleged shooting victim speaks up on feud with former NFL star
At the time the arrest warrant for Antonio Brown surfaced, his purported target spoke about their history for the first time.On Friday, Zül-Qarnain Nantambu appeared on TMZ Live to discuss his feud with the former player.
According to the former jeweler, it began a few years ago when "AB" stole jewelry while they were in Dubai to attend a Floyd Mayweather fight, which led to a judgment against him.This occurred after Nantambu reportedly prevented Brown from being deported when they landed at the airport:
"He got off the plane wearing no clothes - well, a leather vest... He had his chest and abdominal muscles out, and he was randomly selected for extra searching. And so from that, he started being vulgar to the customs agent officer... I tried to be an intermediary, because I'm a Muslim and I know some Arabic, to allow him to be free."
Moving to the topic of the May shooting, Nantambu said that it was motivated by the legal debt that "AB" owed him:
"I reminded him of the failure, and that's when the attack happened."
If convicted, Brown could face a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison.
