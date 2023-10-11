Antonio Brown lawsuit: Former Bucs star ordered to pay $28,589 worth of unpaid Rolling Loud concert bills

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown can't seem to stay out of trouble. After a rather disappointing end to the NFL career, Brown then turned to music and for the most part, this new career venture was going rather well.

However, Brown has been hit with a lawsuit per Fox Sports' Greg Auman. The lawsuit stems from the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop event that was staged in Los Angeles back in March as Brown allegedly didn't pay someone as he promised he would.

Now, Auman is reporting that there are new developments in the lawsuit.

Antonio Brown ordered to pay sum to a Wisconsin man

Auman has now given the latest update in Antonio Brown's case and has reported that a judge has ordered Brown to pay a Wisconsin man the sum of $28,589.91 and that is due to bills for contracted work the man undertook.

Part of the work from the Wisconsin man was from a company called Avanti Solutions which helped provide production management and also transported stage art as well.

Naturally, they want to be paid for their services, which allegedly, Brown has yet to do.

Antonio Brown - One of the great what-ifs in the NFL

When it comes to Antonio Brown, he could be considered one of the greatest "what-if" players in the NFL. While his career in the league spanned 12 years, it could have been so much better than what it was.

Brown was seen as the best receiver in the league for a period of four to five years as the numbers he put up were ridiculous.

The receiver would have six consecutive seasons of 1,000+ yards. In five of them, he had double-digit touchdowns and was named an All-Pro in all those seasons.

Brown made his name with the Pittsburgh Steelers but as we now, things didn't end well and he then bounced around the league. He played for New England (albeit barely), before then heading to Tampa Bay where he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady.

But his time in the league was marred by several incidents. While his career was something many dream of, the scary part is it could have been so much better had it not been for his off-field incidents.