Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly in a standoff with police. According to NBC News, Tampa police have attempted multiple times to take Brown into custody on misdemeanor charges.

Sam Brock of NBC News also reported that the Tampa Police Department has said that the situation is not an “ongoing standoff” but rather that attempts to communicate with Brown have been unsuccessful. Other reports indicate that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver allegedly has guns in his house.

Tampa police are executing an arrest warrant for Brown related to allegations of domestic battery between him and a woman believed to be the mother of his children.

According to the police statement, the incident started out verbally but became physical once Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the woman. He also put her possessions out in the street as he attempted to evict her from the residence.

According to the police, the incident began on Monday, November 28 at 1:30 PM EST. Brown and the woman engaged in a verbal argument in a residential area in South Tampa.

Antonio Brown has a history of controversies and alleged incidents

Antonio Brown was a prolific wide receiver in the NFL, but his off-the-field incidents over the years have surpassed his work as a professional footballer.

In 2019, Brown faced allegations of sexual assault. In January 2020, he faced allegations of burglary and battery. He was also charged with allegedly destroying a surveillance camera and throwing a bike at a security guard in November 2020. Brown pleaded no contest to the charges and served two years probation.

More recently, in October 2022, a hotel in Dubai asked Brown to leave after allegations and a video surfaced of him exposing himself to a woman in the hotel pool. The hotel reportedly received additional complaints from other guests regarding his behavior on the premises.

Antonio Brown began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers when they drafted him as the 195th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady.

