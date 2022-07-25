Antonio Brown makes it clear what his goal is post NFL

Antonio Brown might be headed to the NFL Hall of Fame someday. He was arguably the best wide receiver of the 2010's and made an impressive four All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls. He was named to the 2010's Hall of Fame team, which is a good indication that he'll make it there when he retires.

However, given his enigmatic nature and tendency to blow things up in recent years (with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers), he might need a little help getting there.

Brown may need to play more and produce more, but it doesn't seem like his focus is on football at this time. It's becoming increasingly clear that he might have moved on from the NFL.

Brown recently tweeted the following:

"I'm not going to stop until I'm one of the biggest artists in the world."

He shared a picture of his performance at Rolling Loud Miami alongside top tier rappers like Kanye West, Future, Lil Baby and others. His performance didn't inspire hope for that, at least not with former rival Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted:

"Smh bra lost it, this not it."

What Brown will do next is anybody's guess. It could literally be anything. In 2017, no one would have expected that he would've left the Pittsburgh Steelers, blown up with three teams and started a rap career.

Why Antonio Brown should press pause on his budding rap career

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite C.J. Gardner-Johnson's claims, Brown's rap career has a following. Not many artists get invited to Rolling Loud, let alone new artists and athletes. He very well may have a future in the rap game, but he should press pause on that as he could have a future in the NFL.

He may not be the top-flight receiver he was with the Steelers, and he may have to eat some humble pie, but he could still have a future. He's still a very good wideout who can contribute to any team.

There are always wide receiver-needy teams in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers could use his services. So could the Kansas City Chiefs. Even the defending champions the Los Angeles Rams could use a wide receiver.

These are all teams with good shots at winning the Super Bowl, which would give the wideout his second ring. It's hard to leave that kind of career out of the Hall of Fame, even if the talented wide receiver has off-field issues.

