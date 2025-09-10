Antonio Brown mocks Bears safety Jonathan Owens over being known as Simone Biles’ husband

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is renowned for taking jabs on social media platforms and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens became his latest target.In a social media post on Tuesday, Brown, who also goes by 'AB,' shared a graphic of Jonathan Owens' ESPN profile with his name being replaced by &quot;Simone Biles' husband.&quot;The graphic is likely from the 2023 season when Owens was with the Green Bay Packers. He signed for the Bears on a two-year deal in March 2024.Owens got engaged to Simone Biles in February 2022 and got married to her in April 2023 while he was with the Packers. Biles, a record-breaking Olympian with seven gold medals, has often attended games to show her support for the Bears safety.Biles was often in the stands for the Bears' home games after Owens signed for the team last season. However, the Olympic icon didn't attend the Bears' home season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.The 28-year-old missed the game as she was attending luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary celebration in New York, per an Instagram post. She shared the frame with NBA star Kyle Kuzma and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart at the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAntonio Brown trade blows with Raiders defensive back Lonnie JohnsonLas Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson didn't feature for the team's season opener at New England Patriots on Sunday due to his injury. During the game, Johnson shared an image of himself watching the game in Raiders gear.Antonio Brown took a shot at the injured safety by sharing the image with the caption:&quot;CTE of the day.&quot;Johnson fired back at the former wide receiver by referencing his legal troubles earlier this year.&quot;Next time tag me F*** BOY,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;AIN'T YOU RUNNING FROM THE FEDS.&quot;Brown responded:&quot;You on the couch in full uniform rocking Raiders gear begging for a tag. I'm America's most wanted and could still put up triple the (numbers) you will this year.&quot;Johnson signed with the Raiders in the offseason and was expected to feature in Week 1 before he suffered a fibula injury during training camp.