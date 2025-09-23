Antonio Brown has NSFW 4-word reaction to Caleb Williams-DJ Moore's viral sidelines hugging moment during Bears' rout of Cowboys

The Chicago Bears got of the mark of the season and avoided a third consecutive defeat after beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on Sunday night at Soldier Field.During the fourth quarter, with the Bears leading 31-14, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver DJ Moore shared a hug in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines.The clip of the duo sharing the moment went viral on X, garnering more than two million views. The post caught the attention of former wide receiver Antonio Brown, who dropped an NSFW reaction.&quot;F*****s of the day,&quot; Brown wrote in his caption.Williams was one of the standout performers in their first win of the season against the Cowboys. The 23-year-old quarterback completed 19 of his 28 attempts for 298 passing yards with four touchdowns.He also registered a career-best passing rate of 142.6 and didn't get sacked in the game. The Bears quarterback credited his offensive line for his performance of the season.“It's pretty cool,” Williams said. “All kudos to the big boys up front. They've been working their tails off.”Caleb Williams shines in Bears' strong offensive display against CowboysCaleb Williams and DJ Moore combined for a decisive play in the third quarter as the Bears orchestrated a 19-play drive that lasted for almost 10 minutes, frustrating the Cowboys defense.The drive culminated with a four-yard touchdown pass from Williams to wide receiver Moore, stretching Chicago's lead to 31-14.While Williams remarked it was a &quot;tiring&quot; drive, the 23-year-old was thrilled on being able to score at the end of it.&quot;That was probably my longest drive I've maybe had -- maybe 20 may be my longest. But it was tiring,&quot; Williams said. &quot;I was hoping that he would call a pass play so we could try and go score in the drive. But we end up running the ball well, getting that going and obviously being able to find the strike right there and score. It was awesome.&quot;Williams has 715 passing yards and seven touchdowns after three weeks and the 23-year-old has been driving the Bears offense at the start of the season. The Week 3 showing gave the fans a glimpse of how good they can be if they execute the game plan laid by Ben Johnson.