  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown has NSFW 4-word reaction to Caleb Williams-DJ Moore's viral sidelines hugging moment during Bears' rout of Cowboys

Antonio Brown has NSFW 4-word reaction to Caleb Williams-DJ Moore's viral sidelines hugging moment during Bears' rout of Cowboys

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:10 GMT
Antonio Brown has NSFW 4-word reaction to Caleb Williams-DJ Moore
Antonio Brown has NSFW 4-word reaction to Caleb Williams-DJ Moore's viral sidelines hugging moment during Bears' rout of Cowboys (Image source - Getty)

The Chicago Bears got of the mark of the season and avoided a third consecutive defeat after beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on Sunday night at Soldier Field.

Ad

During the fourth quarter, with the Bears leading 31-14, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver DJ Moore shared a hug in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines.

The clip of the duo sharing the moment went viral on X, garnering more than two million views. The post caught the attention of former wide receiver Antonio Brown, who dropped an NSFW reaction.

"F*****s of the day," Brown wrote in his caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Williams was one of the standout performers in their first win of the season against the Cowboys. The 23-year-old quarterback completed 19 of his 28 attempts for 298 passing yards with four touchdowns.

He also registered a career-best passing rate of 142.6 and didn't get sacked in the game. The Bears quarterback credited his offensive line for his performance of the season.

“It's pretty cool,” Williams said. “All kudos to the big boys up front. They've been working their tails off.”
Ad

Caleb Williams shines in Bears' strong offensive display against Cowboys

Caleb Williams and DJ Moore combined for a decisive play in the third quarter as the Bears orchestrated a 19-play drive that lasted for almost 10 minutes, frustrating the Cowboys defense.

The drive culminated with a four-yard touchdown pass from Williams to wide receiver Moore, stretching Chicago's lead to 31-14.

While Williams remarked it was a "tiring" drive, the 23-year-old was thrilled on being able to score at the end of it.

Ad
"That was probably my longest drive I've maybe had -- maybe 20 may be my longest. But it was tiring," Williams said. "I was hoping that he would call a pass play so we could try and go score in the drive. But we end up running the ball well, getting that going and obviously being able to find the strike right there and score. It was awesome."

Williams has 715 passing yards and seven touchdowns after three weeks and the 23-year-old has been driving the Bears offense at the start of the season. The Week 3 showing gave the fans a glimpse of how good they can be if they execute the game plan laid by Ben Johnson.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications