Antonio Brown raises major question about George Pickens ahead of WR's Cowboys debut

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 04, 2025 19:43 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Antonio Brown raises major question about George Pickens ahead of WR's Cowboys debut (Credit: IMAGN)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown raised a big question about George Pickens ahead of the 2025 NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and Pickens' Dallas Cowboys. Lincoln Financial Field will host the two NFC East rivals in the first game of the season.

Hours before the game, Brown took to X (formerly Twitter) and raised one question about Pickens' performance tonight. He was traded from the Steelers in the offseason, joining CeeDee Lamb in the wide receiver room for a Cowboys team that will have plenty of eyes on it this campaign.

Brown wondered if Pickens would be able to outperform the team's WR1.

"Would George Pickens out due CD 🐑 tonight…" Brown tweeted.
George Pickens failed to establish himself as a true WR1 in Pittsburgh. He only surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold once in three years with the Steelers while not catching more than 63 passes in a season. In 48 games, Pickens has caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His personality and antics on and off the court made people question if he was the right player to lead the Steelers' aerial game. After three years, he was traded to Dallas, ending a partnership with DK Metcalf, who landed from Seattle before the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers as their new starting quarterback.

CeeDee Lamb has had multiple partners over the years, but Pickens might be the most talented of all. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft didn't have the best season in 2024, as he posted 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, regressing from his impressive 2023 season (101/1,749/12).

George Pickens discusses Micah Parsons trade to Packers

George Pickens wasn't the only player involved in a Dallas Cowboys trade before the season. The wide receiver talked about Micah Parsons' departure after a contract standoff, sharing his opinion on how the situation unfolded for the player and the team.

"I feel like it was just, you know, some people got to do the best for their situation, and I feel like from organization and from player, that's exactly what happened," Pickens said.
"A guy that's been here for like four or five years dominantly, you know, making an impact. You definitely gonna feel his presence when he's not here."
The Cowboys enter the 2025 season with a lot to prove, and many are hoping they go down.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

