Antonio Brown reveals reason why he could potentially call it quits on his NFL career

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has had quite an offseason. From hanging out with celebrities such as Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to releasing his debut music album, 2022 has thus far been an eventful year for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Despite such developments off the field, his NFL future is still among one of the most hotly-contested topics among football fans. The wide receiver, though, seemed to clear some of the doubts about his chances of playing in the league next season.

In a recent interview with the Fan Controlled Football league, the wideout was broached about the chances of seeing him return to the NFL next season. The former Buccaneers player had the following response:

"Nah, don't play yourself looking at me to play."

That settles it then! Antonio Brown isn't returning to the league next season. But it was another statement he made while attending the event that sparked more intrigue about his future. According to a tweet by Sporting News, the former superstar had this to say:

"You can’t play forever. I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game."

Brown's infamous walkout last season midway through a game against the New York Jets is what saw him get subsequently cut by the then defending Super Bowl champions. To many, this was the death knell for his NFL career after bouncing around several teams over the past few years due to multiple disciplinary issues.

The wideout flirted with the idea of joining several teams through the course of the offseason. He went as far as to post a photo of himself in a Ravens jersey in an attempt to link up with Lamar Jackson.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Antonio Brown is posting IG pictures in a Ravens jersey Antonio Brown is posting IG pictures in a Ravens jersey 👀 https://t.co/NmwmbvCXOP

Ultimately, nothing came through of the deal and the four-time All-Pro remains without a team for the upcoming season.

Antonio Brown shares his desire to retire as a Steeler

Antonio Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2010. Snatched up by the Steelers as a lowly sixth-round pick, the Central Michigan wideout burst onto the scene in just his second season with a Pro Bowl performance.

While multiple years of success followed, the franchise and the player had a messy divorce which saw him being traded to the Raiders in the 2019 offseason.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

He, though, wished to put everything in the past and recently tweeted his desire to retire as a Steeler. He did end up clarifying, though, that he simply wishes to retire as a Steeler and not play for them. All this hints at Brown knowing that his time as an NFL wide receiver is likely over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat