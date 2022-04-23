"Didn't handle with the best maturity"-Antonio Brown opens up about the infamous incident

Antonio Brown became a meme late last season when he left the field mid-game. In the third quarter of a Week 17 win against the Jets, Antonio Brown removed his jersey and pads and jogged off the field, through the endzone, and into the lockroom. It captured the attention of the football world and instantly became one of the season's most memorable, albeit confusing, moments.

On Thursday, on the "Off The Record" podcast hosted by DJ Akademiks, Brown talked about the situation and how he is trying to evolve and become a better person.

"I feel like I've been in a position, I mean, you know, some situations, I probably didn't handle with the best maturity, you know, probably situation as in late, well, walking out the field, you know..." - Antonio Brown

If you, somehow, missed it, here is the moment that stunned the NFL world with how bizarre it was, even for a character like Antonio Brown.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. https://t.co/EaR0jRqcs3

This led to weeks' worth of drama with Brown claiming he was "cut" by the Buccaneers for refusing to play with an ankle injury. Brown was also, reportedly, close to three contract bonuses that could've potentially been reached in the game. So there is speculation that he left the game because he was unhappy with the targets (or lack thereof) he was receiving. Not receiving targets might've meant him coming up short on those bonuses. In the end, Brown was cut, and now it seems, he regrets the way he handled the situation.

He went on to say that no one "taught him how to be rich." He said he has had to learn many lessons about how to act in given situations.

Is Antonio Brown worth a roster spot in 2023?

Even in a season where he only played seven games, he was still able to accumulate 40+ catches for 500+ yards and four touchdowns. Several teams could undoubtedly utilize that level of production from a wide receiver three.

The Buccaneers officially terminated his contract after the incident, and as it stands, he is a free agent. The question, however, is not whether or not he can still contribute, but does he even want to play?

Since the incident, Brown has been hanging out with Kanye, claiming to be in on a bid to buy the Denver Broncos, and dropping a new rap album that includes some bars on the incident itself.

TMZ @TMZ Antonio Brown just released his first rap album, "Paradigm" ... and the project mentions his famous mid-game exit from the Buccaneers several times. tmz.com/2022/04/20/ant… Antonio Brown just released his first rap album, "Paradigm" ... and the project mentions his famous mid-game exit from the Buccaneers several times. tmz.com/2022/04/20/ant…

It seems like Brown has plenty to keep him busy, so a return to the NFL doesn't appear to be imminent, but we will have to see. If a contender is desperate for production later in the year, they could do worse than the problematic wide receiver. Or could they?

