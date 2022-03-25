Antonio Brown makes yet another pitch for NFL teams to hire him 

The NFL might be done with Antonio Brown, but it appears that he's not done with the league just yet.

Following Tyreek Hill's trade to the Miami Dolphins, Brown posted four words seemingly with the goal of hinting at a professional comeback.

Shortly after Hill was moved from the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami through a trade involving five Dolphin draft picks, Brown seemed to rediscover the NFL itch.

Replies to the tweet were split between well-wishers and those who have tired of Brown's antics who'd rather he stepped away from football.

Brown's NFL career has been defined by controversy

Thus adds yet another chapter to Brown's rollercoaster NFL career, one that has featured several stops since 2018 due to off-field incidents.

His two-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in January when he removed his upper equipment and left the field during a Week 17 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It was an in-game departure said to be an act of protest aimed at head coach Bruce Arians. Brown claimed Arians tried to reinsert him into the game despite an alleged ankle injury.

Brown's time in Tampa was preceded by a single game with the New England Patriots in 2019. His time in New England was reduced to a cameo after the league opened an investigation into harassment and sexual misconduct allegations made against the receiver.

Previous legal issues have done little to deter teams from considering Brown's services. His inclusion amongst the perpetually moving free agent market wouldn't be out of place in this offseason's eventful cycle full of surprises.

However, no NFL teams have reached out to Brown as of yet.

This isn't the first time since his early exit that Brown has reminded the professional football landscape about his availability.

In an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" earlier this month, Brown reiterated his desire to continue playing. He implored the Dallas Cowboys to take a chance on him.

Prior to that, Brown mentioned to TMZ that he and rapper Kanye West were "extremely serious" about staging a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos.

