"Why you make the G.O.A.T. retire? What's your deal or something?" - Antonio Brown's rap album includes Tom Brady and Buccaneers exit

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown has dropped his latest rap album, and it includes a couple of lines that discuss his former quarterback and his hasty exit from the Bucs.

The 33-year-old has released his album Paradigm. It has features from artists such as DaBaby, Jacquees, Young Thug and Fivio Foreign, among others.

The current free-agent receiver included a couple of lines in his album that referenced his former quarterback Tom Brady and his exit from Tampa Bay.

In Business Boomin, the receiver sings:

"Sorry, ran up off the field/I’m boomin'. Gotta get my money. I'm boomin'."

Then on "Put That S— On," he raps: "Walk out your b— life like I walked off the field or something/AB, why you make the G.O.A.T. retire? What's your deal or something?"

It is clear that Brown is serious about his music career as his football career is seemingly not front of mind. This is not to say the superstar wide out will not play football again, but at the moment, it is a good off-field moment that is making headlines.

Will Antonio Brown get another chance in the NFL?

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the release of his new album, Brown's calling in the NFL might come second-fiddle to his rap career. With the 33-year-old reportedly requiring surgery on his ankle, he has stated that he will not get the surgery until a team signs him.

The talent is still undeniable and is, perhaps, among the top five receivers in the league, but it is the off-field issues that have plagued the latter stages of his career.

Several teams could use the 33-year-old's services, but many could be unwilling to sign him for a variety of reasons. One is clearly his off-field issues, and the other would be salary.

Brown will likely command a serious payday,and given the up-and-down nature of his temperament, this could be a major stumbling block for most teams.

If a franchise did make the leap and sign him, they would be getting a star receiver that would instantly make the offense better. His speed, route-running ability and catch radius make him a problem for any defense.

Whether a team takes the risk and signs him remains to be seen, but given his now promising rap career, the 33-year-old may choose to pursue his music career over football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe