Should the Packers take a gamble on Antonio Brown to team up with Aaron Rodgers?

Antonio Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason.

He spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was released prior to the end of the 2021 season. This was due to an outburst where he stormed off the field during a game in progress against the New York Jets.

Brown has now spent time with five different teams over the last four years, with all of them concluding with damaged relationships from an abrupt ending. He has built a reputation over the last few years of being somewhat of a distraction, and therefore comes with a lot of risk for any team considering signing him.

One team who could be in the mix to acquire the former superstar is the Green Bay Packers, who lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Adams has been the favorite target of Aaron Rodgers in the Packers' passing game, accounting for more than a third of their team's receiving yardage total from last season.

While Antonio Brown's exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was alarming, he put up solid statistics over the two seasons he spent with the team.

He appeared in 15 total games while contributing 95 receptions for 1,109 yards and ten touchdowns, including in the postseason. He also helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season.

Antonio Brown has proven that he is still capable of providing solid production. However, the Packers would probably still be better off looking elsewhere in their search for additional weapons for Aaron Rodgers in their passing attack.

His potential output probably doesn't have enough upside to outweigh the massive risk that comes along with signing him.

If not Antonio Brown, then who can the Packers sign to improve their offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were the Packers' top two wide receivers last season based on yards per game and receptions per game.

Allen Lazard is their top remaining wide receiver, who has never eclipsed 40 receptions or 513 receiving yards in any season of his career, so they could clearly use some help at the position.

Several other free agents are available that are safer choices for the Packers than Antonio Brown, such as Jarvis Landry.

The Packers also own two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so they could potentially target a wide receiver such as Chris Olave.

Edited by Adam Dickson