WATCH: Antonio Brown reassures Steelers fans after rumored Pittsburgh return gets postponed

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown has moved to reassure Pittsburgh Steelers fans of his impending return to the city. Originally supposed to be in Pittsburgh on May 20, his show is now happening weeks later on June 3.

In an Instagram post, Brown reassured his and Steelers fans that despite the show being pushed back for two weeks, he still intends to return to the city where it all began.

Brown said:

“Pittsburgh PA, June 3rd, you know I would never play you guys, its always love there, that’s where we started, that’s where we gonna finish. I’m coming June 3rd, Pittsburgh PA, club Enclave, I wanna see all my Steeler fans, all the love. We gonna break bread and music, fashion, life, football and everything. June 3rd Pittsburgh, AB never let you down.”

Will Antonio Brown get another NFL chance?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown's NFL future was murky even before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was on his best behavior in 2020 as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. However, off-field issues and his now infamous storm off against the Jets have left him without a team once again.

Brown had stated earlier that he would not get surgery on his troubled ankle until a team signs him. However, the 33-year-old will likely have to get the procedure done before teams can even think about calling him.

He still has all the talent in the world, as was evident in his seven games last season. Brown totaled 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and there will certainly be a market for him. However, whether a team would want to take the risk on him remains unknown.

He did state last week via social media that he would like a return to Pittsburgh. However, many in the NFL fraternity think that is a pipe dream, given how Brown's time with the organization ended.

Several teams could do with his services, though, with the Green Bay Packers the standout option. Having lost Davante Adams, they are in need of a star number one receiver. The Dallas Cowboys were mentioned by Brown himself and we all know how much Jerry Jones loves a player who will bring in ratings and money.

For some, Antonio Brown may be a little more trouble than he is worth, though the chances of his return can't be ruled out entirely. As things stand, AB will likely not be in the NFL until the season nears its start date at the very least.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra