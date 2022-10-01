Create

“CTE be damned, this man is a terrible person” – NFL fans blast Antonio Brown for exposing himself, harassing guests at hotel pool 

Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Oct 01, 2022

Antonio Brown may no longer be in the NFL since leaving the field during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets last season, but the free agent wide receiver hasn't dipped from the headlines just yet.

Video footage of the former Buccaneers wideout emerged this week showing Brown involved in a disturbing incident.

The ex-Steelers man was seen exposing himself to guests in a pool at a hotel in Dubai, courting trouble yet again.

NFL fans were quick to condemn Antonio Brown, expressing frustration with the controversial athlete.

Here's what social media had to say after Brown's latest incident:

cte be damned this man is a terrible person‼️ twitter.com/nypost/status/…
@nypost And people defend this dude lol
@nypost I ask the question...When did sports stars become total dirtbags?But then realized social media did not exist in the 70's, 80's, and 90's.So...Were athletes always disgusting, but we just never saw it?
@nypost When they study his brain after he passes this is what they’re gonna find https://t.co/0bk8xN4uhh
@AdamTruss2000 @nypost Idk it was in dubai, who knows what their laws are haha
@nypost He will keep doing things like this until the $ runs out. Then back to White Castle cleaning toilets.
@nypost There is something seriously wrong with him!
@nypost Antonio Clown 🤡 https://t.co/uKfiOQ3RJJ
Nah Antonio brown really wildlin in that pool video https://t.co/NZhmpMVgQQ
Antonio Brown for the past 5 years: https://t.co/5FJttBkFeu

Per the New York Post, eyewitnesses said Brown had just met the woman and she was fuming after the encounter.

Antonio Brown has hinted at a return to the NFL multiple times

Since getting released by the Buccaneers last season, Antonio Brown has shifted his focus to a career in music.

Brown has done fairly well in his rapping career so far, performing at multiple concerts.

Incidents like these, however, could scupper any hope Brown has of an NFL comeback.

Brown is currently a free agent and is eligible to talk to any team in the NFL.

During the offseason, Brown hinted multiple times at a possible return to the NFL. He also openly claimed that he would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys, but franchise owner Jerry Jones was quick to shut down that possibility.

Brown was also seen wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey, and there were rumors regarding him signing with the Ravens to play alongside Lamar Jackson. However, due to his injury troubles and his controversial off-field antics, offers have been few and far between.

Antonio Brown wants to be a Dallas Cowboy https://t.co/xLN3rUn4Rs

As things stand, Brown will likely be a free agent for a while, especially considering the incident at the hotel pool has recently come to light.

