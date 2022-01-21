"F**k you too bro, professionally" - Antonio Brown hits back at Bruce Arians once again in latest interview

Antonio Brown is at it again. This time, the former Buccaneers wide receiver is once again going after head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown is upset with the notion that he is mentally unstable and he's really just upset that Arians and the Bucs made him play on a bum ankle.

Here's what Brown had to say on the subject via I Am Athlete show:

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f–k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Brown then added:

“Imagine the guys you came to battle with while you know your ankle is f**ked. You barely can run. And the guy that you think got your back. They knew about my situation before we even came. I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you because you can’t go to war with them, ‘Get the f**k out of here. At that point it’s like f**k you too bro, professionally.”

Brown has been on a rant against his former team since being kicked off a few weeks ago during a game against the New York Jets.

Why some in the NFL think Antonio Brown is dealing with mental issues

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For those who don't know, this is Brown's fourth team he has been on since joining the league. Each time he has left a team, it has been because of some incident that has taken place.

Brown's troubles began in 2019 when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and charged with reckless driving. The Steelers and Brown decided to part ways later, and that's when other incidents started to occur more often.

Brown ended up with the then Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and signed for $30 million, but before he even got a chance to play, he got into it with general manager Mike Mayock, calling him a racial slur and so there after, Brown was released again for conduct determial to the team.

He was signed by the New England Patriots in 2019, but that stay didn't last long either after Brown was accused of sexual assault, and he was later released. At least during this time, Brown played briefly and developed a relationship with quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown was suspended by the league in 2020 for 8 games after they investigated another incident not involving the assault and was later signed by the Buccaneers.

Even Buccaneers quarterback Brady thinks Brown is dealing with some issues but needs compassion.

“That’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after the Jets game. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

“I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

Despite Brady's words, Brown doesn't seem to want anyone's help or empathy.

