Antonio Brown rides $300k Ferrari right into a curb while wearing a mask to apparently mimic Kanye West

Antonio Brown has been busy since he walked off the field in a Week 17 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he was playing for at the time, and the New York Jets.

His NFL contract was terminated following the Bucs' 28-24 victory and therefore he wasn't able to play in their playoff run. Their season came to an end against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Since then, Brown has focused his time hanging out with friends, celebrating the Bucs' post-season loss and making music, including the release of his song 'Pit Not The Palace' back in January.

He was recently seen driving a Ferrari 488, which is worth over $300,000, into the curb as he left Craig's in Los Angeles. Brown was wearing a jacket with the words, 'Defeat the odds' on the back and a black mask, which possibly didn't help with visibility. He scraped the front of his Ferrari, nicking the cement as he drove forward.

The mask may have been inspired by rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye back in August 2021. The two have spent some time together since Brown left the NFL and have been photographed in various places.

They have been rumored to have been making music together, with the star wide receiver confirming that the two have been in the studio to work on something. The two were also seen together at the Super Bowl.

Brown sat next to Kanye West, who brought two of his children, North and Saint, along with him. West wore a mask which may have been the inspiration for the wide receiver.

Will Antonio Brown return to the NFL in 2022?

He has said previously that he is, first and foremost, an athlete and his main focus is being a wide receiver in the NFL and that his music career is a thing on the side. But will any franchise take a chance on the Super Bowl LV champion?

It is a difficult one to call. There's no doubt he possesses the talent and ability to be a leading wide receiver in the league.

However, given his previous history, franchises may stay clear of him in 2022 and the future, which would be a loss to the league given his immense talent.

