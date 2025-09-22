Antonio Brown roasts Dak Prescott after Cowboys' devastating 31-14 loss to Bears

The Dallas Cowboys fell to a 1-2 record after a 31-14 loss against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has caught the attention after he was removed from the game in the fourth quarter.With the Cowboys down 31-14 in the fourth quarter, backup Joe Milton entered the fray to relieve Prescott. Following the game, former wide receiver, Antonio Brown, who goes by AB on X, roasted the Cowboys All Pro.Brown shared a meme with an edited picture of Prescott in the Cowboys jersey and a message:&quot;Here we go.&quot;Brown's post was seemingly in response to Prescott's comment calling out the defense after the game.“I know we’re capable of scoring, and if we’ve got a score like we did last week [against the Giants], we’re gonna do that,” Prescott said. “I don’t get to play defense, and that’s not how this game works, and the guys on offense don’t. We’ve got to play offense to the best of our ability, regardless.”While the offense regressed from their win against the New York Giants, they did enough to keep the team in the game, only for defensive lapses to cost them the matchup.Cowboys veteran Dak Prescott calls out defense after Bears thrashingDak Prescott urged the offense to improve although they racked up 396 yards in the Week 3 clash, compared to 506 yards against the Giants. Prescott said the 14 points in the game were not reflective of their offensive quality.“I know scoring 14 points is never going to be OK,” Prescott said.”And damn sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have and, what, and six of those were field goals. Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere in what we believe in and what we’re capable of doing.”The veteran quarterback also pinpointed the reason the team is unable to finish good plays into touchdowns.&quot;We were biting ourselves [in the foot],&quot; Prescott said. &quot;We're kicking ourselves, and that's the reason that we're not converting to touchdowns and it's the reason that we're not getting first downs. It's gotta start there. Everybody's gotta look in the mirror and say, 'How can I be better?'&quot;Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed Prescott's words, saying the team needs to play much better if they want to win in this league.”