  Antonio Brown roasts Russell Wilson with brutal graphic over Giants' abysmal outing vs. Commanders

Antonio Brown roasts Russell Wilson with brutal graphic over Giants' abysmal outing vs. Commanders

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:41 GMT
Antonio Brown, left, Russell Wilson, right
Russell Wilson made his debut as a New York Giant on Sunday, and it wasn't great.

Facing their division rivals, the Washington Commanders, the Giants started the season on the wrong foot with a 21-6 loss. In the loss, Wilson completed, less than 50% of his passes, completing 17 of 37 for 168 yards. Wilson didn't turn the ball over, but he also didn't throw or account for any touchdowns in the game.

Following Wilson's poor performance in his NY Giants debut, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who often trolls on social media when given the chance, kicked Wilson while he was already down.

After the Giants' loss, Wilson posted a picture on social media of Wilson photoshopped wearing a McDonald's hat, hinting that Wilson should be working at McDonald's and no longer throwing footballs.

Brown Tweeted:

Of course, it was harmless trolling by Brown. Russell Wilson still has a Super Bowl to his name and is one of the best quarterbacks in recent times.

Could Russell Wilson get benched in favor of Jaxson Dart?

New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
The New York Giants traded back into the first-round of the 2025 NFL draft to select their quarterback of the future, Jaxson Dart. After Dart had an impressive preseason, the Giants chose to still move forward with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

Following yesterday's loss, reporters already started to ask Giants' head coach Brian Daboll if it would be fair to say that Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback heading into Week 2. Daboll dodged the question, and was non-committal.

Daboll said:

"We're going to get home and look at our game. ... We're right here after the game."

It would be a bit of a surprise to see the Giants make a change at quarterback after just one game. If Wilson continues to play poorly on a consistent basis, then it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him get benched. The decision to start Jameis Winston or Dart will be tough for Daboll, but one that may be made at some point this season.

Rob Gullo

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
