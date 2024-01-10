"Generational CTE": Antonio Brown’s announcement of seventh child meets hostile response from NFL Fans

Antonio Brown hasn't played a down in the NFL since the 2021 season, but the former wide receiver got a massive response from NFL fans in 2024.

The wide receiver announced that he will be a father for a seventh time on Twitter/X and found himself swarmed by negative responses. Here's a look at some of the most brutal ones:

Warning: NSFW Language

How many times did Antonio Brown lead the league as a receiver?

Antonio Brown at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown is one kid richer in 2024, but also nearly 10 years removed from his first season with a league-leading statistic. Back in 2014, Brown was the league leader in receptions and receiving yards, with 129 catches for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns.

2014 was near the start of the wide receiver's best years in the league. In 2015, he led the league in receptions with 136 catches. Then, in 2017, he led the league in receiving yards at 1,533. In 2018, he led the league in receiving touchdowns with 15 scores. In total, he led the league in receptions twice, receiving yards twice, and receiving yards once.

In 2017, he also led the league in yards per game at 109.5. That same season, he led the league in scrimmage yards per touch.

Antonio Brown's decline

Antonio Brown at Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Bash

Despite leading the league in touchdown receptions in 2018, the Steelers were ready to move on from the receiver. Following his age-30 season, Brown slipped off the radar from a production standpoint. After a microscopic tenure with the Oakland Raiders, Brown played in one game with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

In that one week, fans claimed that No. 12 had gotten another "Randy Moss." Instead, the wide receiver was all but done with the team, getting just one appearance. In that appearance, he had 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brady and Brown played together once again in Tampa Bay during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In those two seasons, Brown accrued 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his exit from the franchise, and in effect the NFL, is what fans remember most clearly about his late career.

At the age of 33, Brown was seen on the sideline taking off his pads and undershirt and jogging off the field. The outburst happened during a showdown with the New York Jets, leaving fans around the country stunned. He never played another down in the NFL.