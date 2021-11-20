"Happy to do it on live TV" - Antonio Brown's attorney confirms NFL star willing to take booster shot to prove he's vaccinated

There have been recent allegations that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Antonio Brown is not vaccinated, despite the Buccaneers previously mentioning that they have a 100% vaccination rate with their players.

With rumors swirling about Brown's vaccination status, his attorneys have released a statement regarding the situation.

Antonio Brown's attorneys say star is willing to take booster shot on live television

Sean Burstyn, the lawyer of Antonio Brown, stating the following about his star client wanting to prove his claims of being vaccinated:

"If Antonio’s [Brown] doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch."

What is Antonio Brown's vaccination status?

The rumors began when Steven Ruiz, Antonio Brown's former chef, made claims that Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to the Tampa Bay Times, there were text messages between Cydney Moreau, the girlfriend of Brown, and Ruiz that showed Moreau inquiring about getting a fake vaccination card.

The messages reportedly indicated that Antonio Brown was willing to pay $500 for the fake card. Of course, each side is crying foul on the other party, so the NFL is investigating the claims to get a better understanding of what actually happened.

Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy

Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver began his career in Western Pennsylvania in the Steel city. He eventually became a prime target for future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in an offense that also featured Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster (although many of them overlapped).

Back in December 2018, Brown was benched for reportedly throwing a football at Smith-Schuster because he was named team MVP. In March of 2019, Brown was signed by the Raiders but his stay was short-lived.

Brown was upset that he was unable to wear the helmet that he'd always worn because the NFL updated their helmet safety standards. The receiver not only threatened to retire but also held out of practice over the issue.

This caused Brown to be fined by the Raiders, which Brown was upset over, and he posted a letter from Raiders GM Mike Mayock over the fine.

In September of the same year, the Raiders released the receiver.

There have also been allegations of sexual assault against Brown as well as a suspension in a separate incident for violating the personal conduct policy. The incident involved him being arrested for attacking the driver of a moving company.

Antonio Brown is currently nursing an ankle injury and hopes to play this week against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

