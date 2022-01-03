Reports: Antonio Brown ran out of MetLife stadium shirtless into police car to be escorted to flight

Antonio Brown's NFL career appears to be at its end. After several incidents across his time in the NFL, Brown's latest has seen him dumped as a Tampa Buccaneers player.

After he was seen taking off his helmet and pads on the sidelines in the third quarter of the Bucs' game against the Jets on Sunday, Brown proceeded to jog through the end zone and down the tunnel.

It certainly was a bizarre incident, and many are still unsure of exactly what made Brown act the way he did on the sidelines.

According to Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Meyers, Brown was seen shirtless outside the stadium, hopping into a police car to be transported to the airport and away from the team.

"Security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless [and] into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers! this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out (sic)," Meyers wrote on Twitter.

Chris Myers @The_ChrisMyers

Is this the end of Antonio Brown's NFL career?

It is certainly a bitter end to his Buccaneers career, but the organization has given him more than a chance to do the right thing. It is highly unlikely that any team will take a punt to bring in Brown next season, so it is entirely possible that the images and videos of him taking off his pads and helmet before running down the tunnel will be the last time we will see Brown again.

The fact that Brown reportedly did not even travel with the team back to Tampa and was essentially released by Bruce Arians in his post-game press conference shows just how quickly the relationship between the organization and the player fell apart.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In case anyone is wondering what Antonio Brown is doing right now [@freegjr]



In case anyone is wondering what Antonio Brown is doing right now [@freegjr]https://t.co/GwQiYAz0St

Brown was already on thin ice when the Buccaneers decided to take a chance on him last year. For the most part, he repaid the faith. Brown played a key role in the team's Super Bowl run and scored a touchdown in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, with the number of off-field issues that have continuously plagued him throughout his career, many thought it was only a matter of time before something went wrong again.

The 33-year-old is a sensational talent, regularly putting up ridiculous numbers (1,834 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns in 2015), but his off-field incidents far outweigh anything he has achieved on the pitch.

