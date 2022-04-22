Antonio Brown smokes gigantic blunt on 4/20 event and raps tracks from new album

Antonio Brown may not have a team right now, but he isn't letting that keep him from enjoying life. According to TMZ, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Pittsburgh Steeler was spotted smoking marijuana before rapping his new album at the Traditional Dispensary in downtown Los Angeles.

The wide receiver was wearing overalls for most of the show, but changed into a red jacket and shorts, leading some to wonder what prompted the change. While on stage, the receiver rapped at length about his wealth.

To further illustrate this, he threw money into the crowd. The camera zoomed in on the money that was thrown, which appeared to be one-dollar bills.

Later, clad in red, the wide receiver stood onstage and asked the crowd whether he should continue playing football or go all-in on a rap career. He asked the crowd to say "yes" if they thought he should continue to play football. He held the microphone out to the crowd, who responded with a resounding "yes!"

Later in the evening, TMZ Sports caught up with the wide receiver, asking if he was talking to any teams. Brown hinted that the Cowboys were interested.

Antonio Brown in recent years

In 2018, Antonio Brown played his last game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wrapping up a nine-year run for the team. After many years of stability, the wide receiver was entering a new era. According to Pro Football Reference, in 2019, the wide receiver almost missed the entire season. He had short stints at both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. In total, he played in one game, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

In 2020, after Tom Brady went to the Buccaneers, the two found a way to play together once again. This time, the duo ran together longer. Brown played in eight games, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. The year ended in a Super Bowl victory, the first of the wide receiver's career.

In 2021, the wide receiver continued to improve, until an infamous incident brought his time with Tampa to an end. Overall, he played in seven games, earning 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

The memory of the wide receiver taking off his pads and jersey mid-game before running out of the stadium is not going to fade quickly. Since then, the wide receiver has been a free agent. The question is will he find his way back into the league?

