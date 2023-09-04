Antonio Brown sounds off on Tom Brady for ruining Super Bowl win by making it all about Gisele Bundchen controversy

Tom Brady was influential in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown. He essentially vouched for the wide receiver, assuring the Bucs that he would keep Brown and his actions under control.

Brady even went as far as to move Antonio Brown in with him when he first moved to Tampa.

During their first season with the team, they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, which was Brown's first. Nearly three years after that feat, the former NFL wide receiver is calling out Tom Brady, claiming that he ruined the Super Bowl win for him due to drama surrounding Gisele Bundchen.

Brown appeared on the "It Is What It Is" podcast and aired his grievances with Brady.

"He can have my back and we going to have some goals to come back and win the Super Bowl. You know what I'm saying? And we we come back, we start the process to do it. We do it after the game.

"His wife hugging me on a moment, you know what I'm saying? But after the game, he don't call me and be like, yo, we won.

"His wife could have been drunk, saying it could have been whatever. He just called me like, man, apologize to my wife. No energy of like, 'Oh, man, we've been through so much, but we won it,' you know?"

"I just feel like we had a relationship. But our relationship wasn't him helping me get back into position. It wasn't a relationship."

Brown added that Brady and him weren't on the same page during that season either.

"It was like, Yo, I can help you get back in the league so you can help me," Brown stated.

Antonio Brown apparently feels that Tom Brady didn't treat him right heading into their second season with the Bucs, insinuating that the incident in question was what led to his abrupt and dramatic walk off the field towards the end of the season.

That exit left NFL fans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all scratching their heads as to what just happened.

Albany Empire players accuse Antonio Brown of making threats

Earlier in 2023, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown decided to dive back into the football world. This time around he became an owner of an Arena Football team, Albany Empire. It was the same team his father played for when he was younger.

By the time summer came around, the team had to close its doors and Brown stood accused of failing to pay his players and staff.

When they questioned him, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver allegedly had the hotel kick them out of their rooms. This week, more details emerged on Antonio Brown's reign as the Empire owner.

The former NFL wide receiver allegedly also threatened three Albany Empire players with a gun during a heated conversation, according to Darius Prince, who played for the Empire.