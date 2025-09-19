"Smear campaign activated in middle of game": Antonio Brown rips Amazon for dragging Tyreek Hill's domestic violence allegations on live TV 

Tyreek Hill's domestic abuse allegations are in the news once again.During the Week 3 game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Amazon Prime’s broadcast took a serious turn. Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung talked about Hill’s domestic abuse allegations right in the middle of the game.She mentioned court documents from Hill’s divorce with Keeta Vaccaro, which include claims of eight different incidents of abuse. This happened during the fourth quarter, while Hill was standing on the sideline. The cameras were switching between the field and the commentary team.Former NFL player Antonio Brown was upset. He reposted a clip from Brick Center and wrote:“Spear campaign activated in middle of a game…”In her April divorce filing, Keeta Vaccaro says Hill shoved her, pulled her hair and locked her out of their home. Plus, he allegedly spat on her while she was pregnant, pushed a marijuana cigarette in her face and threw a laptop during a fight, and acted impulsively.Police were called to their home on April 7, the day after one of the alleged incidents.Hill has not been arrested or charged.According to court filings tied to her divorce from Tyreek Hill, Vaccaro has secured a major financial package.She received a one-time payment of $500,000, plus between $20,000 and $50,000 every month for spending. The Dolphins WR also gave her $100,000 to buy a new car, $450,000 to cover her legal costs, and she gets to live alone in their $5.5 million mansion in Miami.Tyreek Hill makes his feelings known on domestic abuse allegations from Keeta VaccaroOn Friday, Tyreek Hill responded to the recent domestic abuse allegations by saying his focus is fully on football and his family.“My focus right now is just playing ball, and spending time with my kids, and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family. So, all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished,&quot; the Dolphins WR said.However, he did not directly address the claims made by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.Hill’s lawyer has called the allegations a “smear campaign” and suggested they may be part of an extortion attempt.Hill and Vaccaro got married on November 8, 2023, during the Miami Dolphins’ bye week.Currently, Tyreek Hill is playing his 10th NFL season in 2025. He was drafted in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs.