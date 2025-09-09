Tyreek Hill's ex-wife Keeta alleges he "violently attacked" her during 17-month marriage, accuses Dolphins WR of several domestic violence incidents

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has come forward with serious allegations directed at the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. In a new court filing in her divorce case, Vaccaro has claimed that the eight-time Pro Bowler was allegedly involved in eight instances of domestic violence during their 17-month marriage.

Ad

According to TMZ, Vaccaro claims that the Dolphins wide receiver lost his cool during a postnuptial agreement discussion at a guesthouse in Southwest Ranches. The incident occurred in early January 2024, two months after their marriage. Hill was reportedly physical with Vaccaro and shoving her to the floor while ripping off her necklace, allegedly causing her bodily harm.

As per her documents, another incident occurred two weeks later when they were in a hotel in Orlando, Florida. Vaccaro said that Hill allegedly "violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything he could get a hold of." She also claimed that Hill physically harmed her during her pregnancy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro dated for several years before tying the knot in November 2023. However, she filed for divorce in April after a domestic dispute in their Miami home.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tyreek Hill's attorney refutes Keeta Vaccaro's domestic violence claims

As per TMZ, the wide receiver's attorney has stated that the claims by Hill's estranged wife are false. He also said that Vaccaro was trying to "shake down" the eight-time Pro Bowler for a ridiculous amount of money in the divorce proceedings.

Ad

"The shakedown is apparent. Ms. Vaccaro wants an unreasonable amount of money that we believe she knows she is not entitled to and her counsel is excessively billing her hoping that Mr. Hill will be ordered by the Court to pay her legal fees," Hill's attorney said as per TMZ .

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that the Dolphins star had to make a monthly support payment of $20,000 to $50,000 to Vaccaro. Apart from this, he also made a one-time payment of $500,000 to cover her legal and personal expenses.

The court also granted her a $100,000 car allowance while also allowing her to stay in Tyreek Hill's multi-million-dollar condo in Miami. He was also given other financial obligations, including the payment of Vaccaro and her child's health insurance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.