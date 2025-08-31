  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro splashing $207,050 on brand new car warms Mavs forward's partner amid $500K divorce battle

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro splashing $207,050 on brand new car warms Mavs forward's partner amid $500K divorce battle

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:37 GMT
Tyreek Hill&rsquo;s wife Keeta Vaccaro splashing $207,050 on brand new car warms Mavs guard&rsquo;s partner
Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro splashing $207,050 on brand new car warms Mavs guard’s partner. (Image Source: Getty and @keeta_vaccaro/IG)

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, drew the attention of PJ Washington's partner, Alisah Washington. On Friday, Vaccaro shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account where he showed off her expensive new purchase.

Ad

In the first two photos, Vaccaro showcased her outfit. She was wearing a sleeveless white top and matched it with relaxed trousers. Vaccaro wore her hair down and carried a designer Dior handbag to complete her look.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From the third slide to the sixth, Tyreek Hill's wife showed off her new ride, a 2025 Bentley Bentayga. According to Car and Driver.com, the luxury vehicle costs between $207,050 and $339,850.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington's partner, Alisah Washington, applauded Vaccaro's new ride in a comment.

"Hello new color way😍" Alisah commented.
Alisah Washington comments on Tyreek Hill&#039;s wife, Keeta Vaccaro&#039;s, IG post. (Credits: @keeta_vaccaro/IG)
Alisah Washington comments on Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro's, IG post. (Credits: @keeta_vaccaro/IG)

Hill and Vaccaro have been in an ugly divorce battle that has resulted in the Miami Dolphins star losing a significant amount of his fortune. According to court documents, Hills has been ordered to pay $20,000 and $50,000 to Vaccaro per month while also covering $457,517 in legal bills.

Ad

The Dolphins' wide receiver reportedly issued a $500,000 check to Vaccaro in July to cover her legal expenses and personal costs.

Former NBA player and his wife weigh in on Tyreek Hill's costly divorce battle with Keeta Vaccaro

During a live stream on Thursday, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and his wife Melli Monaco weighed in on Tyreek Hill's costly divorce. Monanco read out the payments the Dolphins' wide receiver has to make to Vaccaro.

Ad

Monaco said that Hill has to cover Vaccaro's legal expenses, pay her $20,000-$50,000 monthly, give her money to buy a new car after she returns what she was driving, and also let her use his $5.5 million mansion while he covers the mortgage on the property.

After listening to the information, Arenas declared Hill the winner in the legal battle. He provided a disclaimer that he was only talking about money changing hands and not about the domestic abuse reasons involved. Later, Monaco asked Arenas to explain why he thought Hill was the winner in this divorce battle.

Ad
"When she has to leave that house because its his, does she has enough money to buy her own?" Arenas said.

Monaco argued that the $500,000 Vaccaro received from the Dolphins star was enough money to buy a house, but Arenas insisted that it was not.

"You are a married woman, he makes $30 million per year, got a $120 million deal and all he had to pay upfront was 500 grand one time. Then he has to pay $20,000-$50,000, which is spending but that's part of child support."
Ad
"So basically this divorce cost him a million up front."

The couple then discussed the time specified for Tyreek Hill's monthly payments, as they have not been revealed. Arenas estimated the time to be somewhere near nine months, given that Hill and Keeta Vaccaro were married for 17 months.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications