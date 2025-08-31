Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro splashing $207,050 on brand new car warms Mavs forward's partner amid $500K divorce battle

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, drew the attention of PJ Washington's partner, Alisah Washington. On Friday, Vaccaro shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account where he showed off her expensive new purchase.In the first two photos, Vaccaro showcased her outfit. She was wearing a sleeveless white top and matched it with relaxed trousers. Vaccaro wore her hair down and carried a designer Dior handbag to complete her look. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom the third slide to the sixth, Tyreek Hill's wife showed off her new ride, a 2025 Bentley Bentayga. According to Car and Driver.com, the luxury vehicle costs between $207,050 and $339,850.Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington's partner, Alisah Washington, applauded Vaccaro's new ride in a comment.&quot;Hello new color way😍&quot; Alisah commented.Alisah Washington comments on Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro's, IG post. (Credits: @keeta_vaccaro/IG)Hill and Vaccaro have been in an ugly divorce battle that has resulted in the Miami Dolphins star losing a significant amount of his fortune. According to court documents, Hills has been ordered to pay $20,000 and $50,000 to Vaccaro per month while also covering $457,517 in legal bills.The Dolphins' wide receiver reportedly issued a $500,000 check to Vaccaro in July to cover her legal expenses and personal costs.Former NBA player and his wife weigh in on Tyreek Hill's costly divorce battle with Keeta VaccaroDuring a live stream on Thursday, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and his wife Melli Monaco weighed in on Tyreek Hill's costly divorce. Monanco read out the payments the Dolphins' wide receiver has to make to Vaccaro.Monaco said that Hill has to cover Vaccaro's legal expenses, pay her $20,000-$50,000 monthly, give her money to buy a new car after she returns what she was driving, and also let her use his $5.5 million mansion while he covers the mortgage on the property.After listening to the information, Arenas declared Hill the winner in the legal battle. He provided a disclaimer that he was only talking about money changing hands and not about the domestic abuse reasons involved. Later, Monaco asked Arenas to explain why he thought Hill was the winner in this divorce battle.&quot;When she has to leave that house because its his, does she has enough money to buy her own?&quot; Arenas said.Monaco argued that the $500,000 Vaccaro received from the Dolphins star was enough money to buy a house, but Arenas insisted that it was not.&quot;You are a married woman, he makes $30 million per year, got a $120 million deal and all he had to pay upfront was 500 grand one time. Then he has to pay $20,000-$50,000, which is spending but that's part of child support.&quot;&quot;So basically this divorce cost him a million up front.&quot;The couple then discussed the time specified for Tyreek Hill's monthly payments, as they have not been revealed. Arenas estimated the time to be somewhere near nine months, given that Hill and Keeta Vaccaro were married for 17 months.