  "Ready for him to take over the football world" - Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco overjoyed as he steps into major NFL spotlight

"Ready for him to take over the football world" - Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco overjoyed as he steps into major NFL spotlight

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
Gilbert Arenas
Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco overjoyed as he steps into major NFL spotlight.

Gilbert Arenas has found a second career as a podcaster, with one of the most popular basketball shows in the world, "Gil's Arena." Arenas is ready to take the next step by getting into other sports, this time the NFL, and his wife, Melli Monaco, couldn't be any prouder.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Monaco shared Arenas' latest announcement regarding his next venture. The three-time NBA All-Star introduced "The Arena Gridiron," featuring Super Bowl champion cornerback Aqib Talib, Super Bowl-winning coach Jay Gruden and former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless.

"This man can do anything! Be ready for him to take over the football world," Monaco wrote.
Melli Monaco shared this on her Instagram stories.
Melli Monaco shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @mellimonaco on IG)

Gilbert Arenas retired from basketball in 2013, but he lay low for a while and even got into some legal troubles before making waves as a podcaster. Arenas started with his "No Chill" podcast, which resulted in his partnership with Underdog and the launch of the "Gil's Arena" podcast.

Arenas was the star of the show, with co-host Josiah Johnson. Some of the regulars for the podcast include Brandon Jennings, Nick Young, Kenyon Martin, Rashad McCants, Lexie Brown and Sheryl Swoopes.

While Arenas will have some wild takes, they bring in a lot of entertainment and views on YouTube. It's not surprising that they go into football since it's possibly the most popular sport in the United States.

Adding Aqib Talib, Jay Gruden and Skip Bayless was a nice touch, and it's not the first time someone has crossed over sports. Shannon Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end, made a second career as an analyst and quite possibly LeBron James' biggest fan.

Skip Bayless ready for his return under Gilbert Arenas' new show

Skip Bayless ready for his return under Gilbert Arenas' new show.
Skip Bayless ready for his return under Gilbert Arenas' new show. (Photo: GETTY)

After leaving Fox Sports last year, Skip Bayless is back on Gilbert Arenas' new football show. Bayless told "The Athletic" that he's excited about returning to a debate show after spending the past year hosting his own show on YouTube.

"I'm back in the saddle in the debate arena," Bayless said. "I live for this. I love this. And I’m not one who curses, but they actually worked me into such a frenzy in the rehearsals that I came close to uttering my first F-bomb."

In addition to Arenas, Bayless, Jay Gruden and Aqib Talib, former football players Gerald McCoy and Cody Kessler will also make guest appearances. The show will be hosted by social media personality Kinsey Wolanski.

