"She can't even buy a 500k house": Gilbert Arenas and wife Melli Monaco's unfiltered take on Tyreek Hill's divorce settlement drama

Gilbert Arenas and his wife, Melli Monaco, gave their takes on the divorce saga involving NFL star Tyreek Hill. The couple shared their thoughts on the divorce settlement on Monday's episode of their show, “We Said What We Said with Melli and Gil.”Agent Zero explained how paying Keeta Vaccaro over $50,000 a month and a $500,000 lump sum is a win for Hill.“I mean, 500K, it depends, because I don't know how long this is going. $5 million house. Does she have enough money right now? She don't need a f***** $5 million house. She can't even buy a $500,000 house.”Tyreek Hill’s divorce from Keeta Vaccaro is one of the most financially significant in NFL history. The couple married in November 2023 but separated just 17 months later, following a domestic dispute in April 2025.Although no charges were filed, Vaccaro filed for divorce the next day. Court documents revealed that Hill must pay between $20,000 and $50,000 each month in support payments. Additionally, he had already handed over a reported $500,000 lump sum to cover her personal expenses and legal fees.Furthermore, Hill was ordered to pay $457,517 toward Vaccaro’s attorney fees. Plus, the court granted her a $100,000 car allowance. In July 2025, Vaccaro accused Hill of attempting to silence and intimidate her, according to a filing by her lawyers.Who’s Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco?Gilbert Arenas, during his playing days, was a very controversial figure. His soft side has been revealed through his relationship with his wife, Melli Monaco; however, not much is known about her, whom he married on January 20. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonaco was born on January 5, 1990, in Paris and was raised in a modest household by her mother, Carmina, and father, Albert. Additionally, she has two older half-siblings on her mother’s side and grew up alongside eight step-siblings.While growing up, she pursued athletics, where she engaged with gymnastics, track and field, before settling on volleyball. Her talent in volleyball earned her a scholarship to the University of Maryland, where she completed her bachelor’s degree while playing for the Terrapins.Gilbert Arenas and Monaco met during one of her livestreams. In July 2024, Arenas proposed to Monaco at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a moment they shared with fans on Instagram. One month later, she surprised him with an engagement ring during a club outing in Paris.She has been supportive of him since then, most especially with her relationship with Arenas’ four children from his previous relationship with Laura Govan. That support was also evident when Gilbert Arenas was arrested for an alleged illegal poker operation.