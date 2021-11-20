When Antonio Brown was sued by a chef for allegedly not paying a $38,000 bill 

For those around the NFL, Antonio Brown's name can have many associations tied to it. Perhaps some of the first that may come to mind are Hall of Fame, receiver, Steelers, and All-Pro.

However, there are also other sets of words that can fit the bill here as well and those are malcontent, irresponsible, selfish, and trouble maker.

During his recent stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has, for the most part, been a model citizen off the field. There are, however, reports currently speculating that the receiver used a fake COVID vaccination card instead of being vaccinated, but the results of this alleged report are pending a full investigation by the NFL.

Recently, a past incident with Brown has come to light as a former chef says he was stiffed by the receiver on a $38,000 bill.

Back in January 2018, celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi was hired to prepare food for Antonio Brown for three days. Tedeschi stated that the first day of his work went off without a hitch.

But, Tedeschi decided to leave a fish head in the freezer to use as part of a meal on the next day.

Antonio Brown's camp took the fish head in the freezer as a sign of disrespect, so they proceeded to kick Tedeschi out of the house without paying for his services.

Here is what Tedeschi had to say about the incident:

"Apparently they misunderstood the fish head. I said, 'Who could have possibly misunderstood a fish head in the freezer?' Tell me, what person with intelligence could have misplaced a fish head for some mob horse head?"

The mob horse head that Tedeschi is referring to comes from an iconic yet graphic scene from the 1972 movie "The Godfather," which won an Oscar for best picture, among several other awards.

There is a scene in the movie which depicts a decapitated horse head in the bed of a mob rival. The horse's head serves as a symbol of death for those that receive it from the mob.

So, in essence, Brown's camp somehow perceived the fish head in the freezer to represent the same thing, according to the statement from Tedeschi.

Needless to say, Tedeschi filed a civil lawsuit in an attempt to recoup the money that Brown refused to pay him for his services.

This places a new spin on the phrase "What can Brown do for you."

