Antonio Brown takes aim at Coach Prime's sons after Shilo Sanders gets cut by Buccaneers

Antonio Brown posted on X this weekend a message for Deion Sanders and his sons, hours after Tampa Bay released rookie safety Shilo Sanders.

The remark arrived shortly after Shilo was tossed from the Buccaneers’ preseason finale against Buffalo for throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson.

He didn’t mince words on Saturday: “Whole Sanders fam gonna end up getting cut out the league…”

AB @AB84 Whole Sanders fam gonna end up getting cut out the league…

Sanders signed with the Bucs in April after going undrafted. He was battling for depth at safety but struggled in Saturday’s matchup, drawing an early pass interference penalty before his ejection in the second quarter.

Antonio Brown’s post is the latest shot at the Sanders household. Back in May, he circulated old training footage of him winning reps against a teenage Shilo during workouts arranged by Deion.

In the posts, Brown mocked Deion Sanders' roles in football and media while questioning whether his sons were benefiting unfairly from his influence.

Deion chose not to escalate. He publicly wished Brown well and declined to trade insults.

Buccaneers coach criticizes Shilo Sanders' on-field discipline

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said the league leaves no room for that kind of conduct.

“You can’t throw punches in this league, that’s inexcusable,” Bowles told reporters.

"They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

By Sunday, Shilo Sanders’ representatives, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, confirmed that the club had informed him of his release. NFL teams must trim rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, leaving Sanders’ immediate future uncertain.

Before joining Tampa Bay, Shilo Sanders built a lengthy college résumé. He opened his career at South Carolina in 2019 before transferring to Jackson State, then followed his father to Colorado in 2023. Despite missing time with a broken forearm last fall, he finished among the Buffaloes’ leading tacklers.

Off the field, Sanders is dealing with financial hurdles. Court documents show he owes more than $11 million stemming from a civil judgment tied to a 2015 altercation at his high school in Texas. He filed for bankruptcy protection in 2023 and his attorneys continue to contest the debt.

