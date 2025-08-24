  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Deion Sanders has screwed his kids": NFL fans question Coach Prime's role as father after Shilo Sanders' punch & ejection in preseason game

"Deion Sanders has screwed his kids": NFL fans question Coach Prime's role as father after Shilo Sanders' punch & ejection in preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 06:38 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders had a dramatic end to his preseason showcase during the Bucs vs. Bills showdown on Saturday. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent, Coach Prime's son has been fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Ad

However, Shilo Sanders was involved in a heated moment with Bills TE Zach Davidson on Saturday. During a play, the rookie safety threw a punch towards his opponent's face. It resulted in the officials ejecting Shilo from the game, raising questions about his chances of playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media questioned Deion Sanders' mentorship of his kids while criticising Shilo's emotional and violent outburst at Raymond James Stadium.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

It wasn't just Shilo who had a bad game on Saturday as his brother, Shedeur Sanders, struggled during the Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Rams preseason finale. The rookie completed just six of the six attempted passes for 14 yards. Shedeur was also sacked six times, which put his chances of making the 53-man roster uncertain.

However, not everyone agreed that Shilo had to be ejected. NFL analyst Jordan Schultz criticized the officials for ejecting the rookie safety instead of giving him a more lenient penalty.

Ad
"What a joke! #Bucs rookie safety Shilo Sanders was ejected... for this? Like really? Be better NFL refs," Schultz wrote in a tweet on X.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles shares his thoughts on Shilo Sanders' ejection during the preseason finale

In the post-game press conference, Todd Bowles shared his take on the rookie safety getting ejected for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson.

Ad

The Bucs coach said that Shilo's actions were "inexcusable" and he needed to develop his maturity if he wanted to survive at the professional level.

"You can't throw punches in this league," Bowles said. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

Shilo will have to wait to know about his future with the Bucs following Saturday's ejection. It will be interesting to see if Todd Bowles decides to keep Coach Prime's son on the roster despite his behavior on the field.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications