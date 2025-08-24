"Deion Sanders has screwed his kids": NFL fans question Coach Prime's role as father after Shilo Sanders' punch & ejection in preseason game

Shilo Sanders had a dramatic end to his preseason showcase during the Bucs vs. Bills showdown on Saturday. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent, Coach Prime's son has been fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.However, Shilo Sanders was involved in a heated moment with Bills TE Zach Davidson on Saturday. During a play, the rookie safety threw a punch towards his opponent's face. It resulted in the officials ejecting Shilo from the game, raising questions about his chances of playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.Fans on social media questioned Deion Sanders' mentorship of his kids while criticising Shilo's emotional and violent outburst at Raymond James Stadium.Sims Byrd @simibyrdLINK@ArmandoSalguero He just reacted. No ejection but a pf for 84 should have been called. Deion has screwed his kids with his personaEnd White Lies @jaylen_bro9847LINKShilo Sanders let a scrub TE push him back like that..these Deion was a clown when we played too..no tackling, subject to be burn on a double move...i think the NFL had enough of the scrub show.𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 @Btanner_5LINKBeing a passionate fan for Deion Sanders or his sons will never make sense to me... Shedeur is extremely talented, Shilo is athletic enough to be a menace(his only position). But they're finally having a coach that isn't their dad and/or a team catered specifically to them..GenX Man Brandon 🇺🇸 @trigger_kcLINK@barstoolsports The entire Sanders Era (Deion in Colorado, Shedeur and Shilo) needs to end ASAP. It’s just as bad as the Ball family shitshow.Sassington, M.C. @MissSassboxLINKthe funny thing is, everybody's gonna assume Shilo Sanders is acting like Deion here but he's actually acting like Pilar 😅Big Joe Gerrymander @BigJGerrymanderLINK@ArmandoSalguero His daddy raised a thug.Miike Knight @MiikeKnightLINK@ArmandoSalguero Whole family is trash.It wasn't just Shilo who had a bad game on Saturday as his brother, Shedeur Sanders, struggled during the Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Rams preseason finale. The rookie completed just six of the six attempted passes for 14 yards. Shedeur was also sacked six times, which put his chances of making the 53-man roster uncertain.However, not everyone agreed that Shilo had to be ejected. NFL analyst Jordan Schultz criticized the officials for ejecting the rookie safety instead of giving him a more lenient penalty.&quot;What a joke! #Bucs rookie safety Shilo Sanders was ejected... for this? Like really? Be better NFL refs,&quot; Schultz wrote in a tweet on X.Bucs HC Todd Bowles shares his thoughts on Shilo Sanders' ejection during the preseason finaleIn the post-game press conference, Todd Bowles shared his take on the rookie safety getting ejected for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson.The Bucs coach said that Shilo's actions were &quot;inexcusable&quot; and he needed to develop his maturity if he wanted to survive at the professional level.&quot;You can't throw punches in this league,&quot; Bowles said. &quot;That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that.&quot;Shilo will have to wait to know about his future with the Bucs following Saturday's ejection. It will be interesting to see if Todd Bowles decides to keep Coach Prime's son on the roster despite his behavior on the field.