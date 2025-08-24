  • home icon
  • Chad Johnson subtly accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' future by deliberately blocking Browns QB's redemption drive

Chad Johnson subtly accuses Kevin Stefanski of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' future by deliberately blocking Browns QB's redemption drive

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 04:42 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders had a disappointing showcase during the Cleveland Browns' 19-17 preseason finale win against the Los Angeles Rams. After his impressive debut against the Carolina Panthers, fans had high expectations for Sanders' return following an oblique injury.

However, things did not work out in Shedeur's favor at Huntington Bank Field. The rookie just completed 3 of the 6 passes for 14 yards. Coach Prime's son was also sacked five times before the Browns replaced him.

After the game, Chad Johnson shared his thoughts on Shedeur's performance. On Saturday's episode of the 'Nightcap' show, he subtly accused coach Kevin Stefanski of trying to deliberately sabotage Shedeur's chances of making the 53-man roster.

"Shedeur did play bad. He did. But why he played bad is clear as day if you understand the game of football and what he had to work with.

"Kevin Stefanski, not letting Shedeur come back in the game to finish the two-minute drill. I've never seen that before. What are we doing? ... Because I want the last thing people to see, I want the last thing for people to remember is the mistakes and the sacks that happened, and not give him a chance ot redeem himself.
"Because I think probably what would happen, okay, we can have to do come in here and finish this two-minute drive and go down and get a touchdown. We don't want that, so we're going to leave him on the sidelines so there are bad tastes in those mouths." (TS- 0:05)
Shedeur Sanders shares his thoughts on making the 53-man roster

The Browns have already crowned veteran Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. However, the other four can still compete for the backup spot before the start of the season.

After his disastrous performance against the Rams, Shedeur Sanders spoke about his chances of making the 53-man roster.

"Obviously, I think overall as a player I've put in work and everything I do, I try to do it the best and that's all I ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team and if you ask anybody if they feel like they belong, they belong in their own eyes. So I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard."
Shedeur Sanders faces tough competition from his counterpart, Dillon Gabriel. Will Kevin Stefanski decide to keep both rookies on the team for the upcoming season?

