"He needs to be cut": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets sacked twice after making massive error vs. Rams in preseason game

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a difficult night in the team’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, entered after halftime but failed to sustain drives during his time under center. He completed three short passes for 14 yards and was sacked multiple times, stalling Cleveland’s offense throughout the third quarter.Another costly moment came on a fumble after a sack, which underscored his ongoing adjustment to pro-level speed.This sparked reactions from fans questioning his readiness.&quot;That's not an NFL quarterback. Needs to be cut,&quot; one supporter posted.&quot;Terrible o-line play but he got to throw that away,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Exactly what he did in college. Hold the ball too long. Take terrible sack,&quot; one user commented.More reactions poured in.&quot;Anyone who watched him at Colorado would've seen these coming. Tries to play hero ball and takes a 15+ yard sack instead of throwing it away and surviving the down,&quot; one supporter posted.&quot;QB 4 is going to take time to grow and learn. He’ll adapt,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;He needs starter reps NOW!&quot; one user commented.Shedeur Sanders' performance stood in contrast to rookie teammate Dillon Gabriel, who led a scoring drive earlier in the evening.Browns confirm four-quarterback plan despite Shedeur Sanders' struggles creating depth chart questionsNFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: ImagnThe Browns’ quarterback room remains crowded. Veteran Joe Flacco has been named the Week 1 starter, while Kenny Pickett is listed as his backup despite missing the preseason with a hamstring injury. Gabriel has impressed in his opportunities, leaving Shedeur Sanders slotted fourth.General manager Andrew Berry said during the team’s broadcast Saturday that Cleveland is comfortable carrying four quarterbacks into the season. He described it as “an opportunity” rather than a roster complication.&quot;Honestly, it's not much of a decision for us ... We have a room that we like all the guys in there,&quot; Berry said.&quot;We don't really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.&quot;The team also has Tyler Huntley under contract, though he saw limited action late against the Rams.For Shedeur Sanders, the immediate challenge will be carving out developmental time behind three more established options.