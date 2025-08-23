  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders would've thrown a pick": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's stunning first TD vs Rams during preseason finale

"Shedeur Sanders would’ve thrown a pick": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's stunning first TD vs Rams during preseason finale

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 23, 2025 19:15 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel’s two-minute drill against the Rams lit up Cleveland’s preseason finale and ignited a fan debate that shows no signs of cooling.

With 1:52 left in the first half, Gabriel marched the offense 86 yards on 11 plays, finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain. The drive helped the Browns to a 16-7 lead at Huntington Bank Field.

Some fans praised his performance.

"What a two-minute drill by Dillon, Shedeur would’ve thrown a pick," one fan posted.
"The Browns' true QB1," another fan posted.
"Clinical drive, is Gabriel the Browns’ QB of the future?" another added.

The excitement was not unanimous.

"It was a good drive; easy throws ... Something you'd expect against vanilla defense," one fan posted.
"Dillon can't play off script and his throws are to wide open guys," another fan posted.
"Wide open receiver, not impressive," another added.

The debate reflects a storyline that has followed Cleveland all summer: who is better positioned to back up starter Joe Flacco? Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders?

Dillon Gabriel's preseason struggles set the stage for a depth chart battle with Shedeur Sanders

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

In his debut at Philadelphia on Aug. 16, Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but threw a pick-six and fumbled a handoff, finishing with a 72.2 passer rating. He had missed the opener in Carolina with hamstring tightness, which gave Sanders extra practice reps with the second-team offense.

Friday’s showing marked a clear step forward. He completed 9 of 11 passes in the scoring drive and showed command of the offense under the clock.

The Sanders-Gabriel subplot has added drama to an already crowded quarterback room. Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has handled a preseason full of scrutiny with composure.

He recently brushed off a perceived slight from Gabriel in a recent interview.

“I’m not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody’s words or anything affects me,” he told reporters on Thursday.

With veteran Kenny Pickett still sidelined by a hamstring injury, the battle for the No. 2 job remains unsettled. The Browns open the regular season Sept. 7 against division rival Cincinnati and coach Kevin Stefanski will have to decide whether Gabriel’s efficiency outweighs questions about his ceiling.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

