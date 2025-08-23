"Shedeur Sanders would’ve thrown a pick": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel's stunning first TD vs Rams during preseason finale

Dillon Gabriel’s two-minute drill against the Rams lit up Cleveland’s preseason finale and ignited a fan debate that shows no signs of cooling.With 1:52 left in the first half, Gabriel marched the offense 86 yards on 11 plays, finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain. The drive helped the Browns to a 16-7 lead at Huntington Bank Field.Some fans praised his performance.&quot;What a two-minute drill by Dillon, Shedeur would’ve thrown a pick,&quot; one fan posted.🦦 @_blh14LINKwhat a two minute drill by dillon, Shedeur would’ve thrown a pick&quot;The Browns' true QB1,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;Clinical drive, is Gabriel the Browns’ QB of the future?&quot; another added.The excitement was not unanimous.&quot;It was a good drive; easy throws ... Something you'd expect against vanilla defense,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Dillon can't play off script and his throws are to wide open guys,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;Wide open receiver, not impressive,&quot; another added.The debate reflects a storyline that has followed Cleveland all summer: who is better positioned to back up starter Joe Flacco? Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders?Dillon Gabriel's preseason struggles set the stage for a depth chart battle with Shedeur SandersSyndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: ImagnIn his debut at Philadelphia on Aug. 16, Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but threw a pick-six and fumbled a handoff, finishing with a 72.2 passer rating. He had missed the opener in Carolina with hamstring tightness, which gave Sanders extra practice reps with the second-team offense.Friday’s showing marked a clear step forward. He completed 9 of 11 passes in the scoring drive and showed command of the offense under the clock.The Sanders-Gabriel subplot has added drama to an already crowded quarterback room. Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has handled a preseason full of scrutiny with composure.He recently brushed off a perceived slight from Gabriel in a recent interview.“I’m not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody’s words or anything affects me,” he told reporters on Thursday.With veteran Kenny Pickett still sidelined by a hamstring injury, the battle for the No. 2 job remains unsettled. The Browns open the regular season Sept. 7 against division rival Cincinnati and coach Kevin Stefanski will have to decide whether Gabriel’s efficiency outweighs questions about his ceiling.