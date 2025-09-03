  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown takes nasty shot at Travis Hunter 7 days after Jaguars WR/CB and his wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of baby boy

Antonio Brown takes nasty shot at Travis Hunter 7 days after Jaguars WR/CB and his wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of baby boy

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 03, 2025 21:32 GMT
Antonio Brown takes nasty shot at Travis Hunter 7 days after Jaguars WR/CB and his wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of baby boy
Antonio Brown takes nasty shot at Travis Hunter 7 days after Jaguars WR/CB and his wife Leanna Lenee announce birth of baby boy

Travis Hunter is now a father. Just days before his first NFL game with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 27, Travis and his wife, Leanna Lenee, welcomed their first son. The couple shared their journey in a YouTube video, showing everything from pregnancy tests to the moment their child was born.

Ad

A week after the news, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown reposted a TMZ tweet and wrote:

“why they so ugly…”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @@AB84)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @@AB84)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis and Leanna got engaged in February 2024 and married in May, just weeks after Hunter was drafted. Throughout his journey, Deion Sanders has been a mentor and father figure to Hunter. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sanders shared what he told Hunter about fatherhood:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposely think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we're the best darn father that ever walked.'"

Now, Hunter is gearing up for his first NFL season. He was selected as the No. 2 pick of the 2025 draft and will play mostly as a wide receiver, though he might also line up at cornerback. He had a strong training camp, racking up 27 catches and five pass breakups. However, he missed a few practices due to a minor injury.

Ad

The team is being careful to make sure Hunter is ready for Week 1 against the Panthers on Sunday.

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, shared her feelings on giving birth

On Aug. 28, one day after Travis Hunter announced the big news, Leanna Lenee Hunter described giving birth as “the most peaceful and beautiful experience" of her life. Leanna also shared a photo of her cradling her baby bump on the same Instagram story.

Ad

Two days before Travis shared the news of becoming a father, Leanna made a comeback on Instagram with a series of beachside photos.

Ad

When Travis won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, some eagle-eyed fans focused more on his fiancée, Leanna, than on the actual win.

Turns out, Leanna did not stand up right away when his name was called, and that moment went viral. People online started saying she looked jealous or did not care. Leanna later explained that she did not ignore Travis and was just unsure if she should stand, and didn’t want to block the cameras.

Ad

Travis backed her up in a Twitch stream in December, saying:

“Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feels… We’re inseparable. If she’s hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

After all the online hate, Travis Hunter and Leanna decided to take a break. They both deactivated their social media accounts for a while.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications