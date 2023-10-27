Antonio Brown takes NSFW shot at Dwight Howard over alleged charges on ex-Lakers star

Antonio Brown has waded into the controversy surrounding former LA Lakers star Dwight Howard. The allegations are grave but the former NFL star is not known to address such matters with any degree of serious thought.

One Stephen Harper has alleged that the former NBA Star, who currently plays for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, sexually assaulted him in July 2021. It further claims that the accuser suffered from “intentional infliction of emotional distress” and “false imprisonment” at the hands of Dwight Howard.

The basketball star met with the accuser in his Georgia home. The two men engaged in sexual activities, which are now the bone of contention as to whether they were consensual.

There was a third man involved named 'Kitty', who was dressed as a woman, and Harper alleges that Dwight Howard wanted a threesome. The accuser reportedly objected, whereas the former Lakers star has a different view on the matter.

These are sordid accusations and one looks forward to them being resolved satisfactorily in the court of law. But the 2020 NBA Champion has come out responding to the "haters" and asked people to mind their own business and not treat allegations as facts.

In response to that, Antonio Brown has now waded in with an NSFW and possibly homophobic post, asking Dwight Howard:

"So you really out here s*ckin D"

In response to Dwight Howard, Antonio Brown continues his streak of being inappropriate on social media

If we were to attempt to go into the details of every transgression that Antonio Brown has ever committed, we would far outstrip the desired length of this article. However, there have been instances like this before when his social media usage has been incredibly inappropriate.

One particular example came about when his former Tom Brady was going through his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Brown posted morphed pictures of the supermodel to troll the quarterback, who rescued his career by giving him a chance to play and win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This latest salvo at Dwight Howard keeps with that theme and shows a person whose only relevance at the moment is through outlandish statements on social media. Having bailed on his team in a live game against the New York Jets, to add to his many off-filed transgressions, there is scant possibility of him ever being relevant on an NFL field again.