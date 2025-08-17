  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown takes shot at Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin with Epstein reference as both Presidents meet at ‘Pursuing Peace’ summit

Antonio Brown takes shot at Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin with Epstein reference as both Presidents meet at ‘Pursuing Peace’ summit

By Arnold
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:18 GMT
Antonio Brown takes shot at Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin with Epstein reference as both Presidents meet at &lsquo;Pursuing Peace&rsquo; summit (Image Credits - GETTY)
Antonio Brown takes shot at Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin with Epstein reference as both Presidents meet at ‘Pursuing Peace’ summit (Image Credits - GETTY)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown took a sly dig at US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin via X on Sunday. Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Friday as part of the Pursuing Peace summit to take vital steps toward achieving peace in Ukraine.

Ad

However, when Brown found a picture of Trump and Putin standing together at the summit, he fired shots at both Presidents in a now-deleted tweet.

"Standing over the bed after an Epstein party admiring their work," Brown tweeted.
Image via AB84 X
Image via AB84 X

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Saturday, Trump said that his talks with Putin “went very well,” but the two leaders did not reach a ceasefire agreement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Brown, however, couldn't help but take a dig at Trump, whose name had allegedly been linked with the Epstein Files. In the past few weeks, the noise has been growing for the Trump administration to release documents related to the Epstein investigations to the public.

Ad

Former NFL star Antonio Brown slams Minnesota Vikings' male cheerleader in latest tweet

NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown - Source: Getty
NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown - Source: Getty

Not long after deleting his tweet, Antonio Brown slammed a Minnesota Vikings' male cheerleader, Louie Conn, after watching him perform with the team's dance squad.

Ad
"Fag*ot of the Day," Brown tweeted when he saw a video clip of a male Vikings' cheerleader.

Brown, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He finished his career in the league with 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns on 928 receptions, along with 2,934 return yards and five return TDs.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications