Antonio Brown takes shot at Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin with Epstein reference as both Presidents meet at ‘Pursuing Peace’ summit

Former NFL star Antonio Brown took a sly dig at US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin via X on Sunday. Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Friday as part of the Pursuing Peace summit to take vital steps toward achieving peace in Ukraine.However, when Brown found a picture of Trump and Putin standing together at the summit, he fired shots at both Presidents in a now-deleted tweet.&quot;Standing over the bed after an Epstein party admiring their work,&quot; Brown tweeted.Image via AB84 XOn Saturday, Trump said that his talks with Putin “went very well,” but the two leaders did not reach a ceasefire agreement.“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.Brown, however, couldn't help but take a dig at Trump, whose name had allegedly been linked with the Epstein Files. In the past few weeks, the noise has been growing for the Trump administration to release documents related to the Epstein investigations to the public.Former NFL star Antonio Brown slams Minnesota Vikings' male cheerleader in latest tweetNFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown - Source: GettyNot long after deleting his tweet, Antonio Brown slammed a Minnesota Vikings' male cheerleader, Louie Conn, after watching him perform with the team's dance squad.&quot;Fag*ot of the Day,&quot; Brown tweeted when he saw a video clip of a male Vikings' cheerleader.Brown, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He finished his career in the league with 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns on 928 receptions, along with 2,934 return yards and five return TDs.