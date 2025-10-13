  • home icon
  Antonio Brown takes wild shot at Patrick Mahomes over questionable refereeing helping Chiefs defeat Lions in Week 6

Antonio Brown takes wild shot at Patrick Mahomes over questionable refereeing helping Chiefs defeat Lions in Week 6

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:22 GMT
Patrick Mahomes and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown
Patrick Mahomes and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has trolled Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a social media post. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted an edited image showing Mahomes cuddling with a game official, captioning the image, “a true love story.”

Brown’s post parodies a viral moment from a recent Coldplay concert, where a couple was shown on the jumbotron’s kiss cam. The post was a sarcastic contribution to the ongoing backlash against a seeming officiating error in the Chiefs’ 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes had sent a pass 12 yards to tight end Travis Kelce on third down early in the third quarter. Debates have been raging online that Kelce secured the ball as it touched the ground, but the Chiefs quickly lined up for the next play. As such, the officials could not review the play, ruling it a completed catch.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chiefs entered Sunday’s match 2-3, needing a win following their Week 5 loss to the Jaguars. Kelce went into the game with 22 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns under his belt this season.

The 35-year-old had set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end in the 31-28 loss to the Jaguars, reaching 1,026 career receptions. The three-time Super Bowl champion could not celebrate the milestone, stating on his “New Heights” podcast:

“We’re moving on. We got the Lions coming in. I don’t need to really talk anymore about the Jags loss. Everybody saw firsthand all the debauchery that happened that game. And we just got to be better.”
Patrick Mahomes declines to address post-game scuffle

Patrick Mahomes was at the center of a heated scuffle that capped the intense matchup between the Chiefs and Lions on Sunday. It began when the quarterback attempted to shake hands with Lions safety Brian Branch, who snubbed him.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster intervened, with Branch responding by knocking him down. What followed was a free-for-all shoving battle between the two sides. Mahomes, asked about the moment in his post-game interview, responded:

“They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game between the whistles.”

The elite quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns to secure a win for the Chiefs. The team will face the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

