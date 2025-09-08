  • home icon
Antonio Brown throws shade at Lamar Jackson after Ravens QB shoves Bills fan during SNF loss

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:52 GMT
Things got tense in Buffalo during Sunday Night Football. After Lamar Jackson threw a 29-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, both players walked over to celebrate near the fans. That is when a Bills fan in a red jersey reached out and slapped their helmets.

Jackson did not hold back. He shoved the fan hard, knocking him backward into the seats.

About 12 hours later, former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown mocked Jackson by reposting the viral video and writing,

“CTE of the Day.”

The fan was kicked out of the stadium for breaking the NFL’s fan rules.

Even with all the drama, Lamar Jackson played well. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus ran for 70 yards and scored another TD on the ground.

Still, the Ravens could not hold their lead. They were up 34-19 late in the third quarter, then got outscored 22-6 in the fourth. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 41-40 comeback win.

Lamar Jackson makes feelings known on clashing with Buffalo Bills fan

After the Sunday Night Football loss to the Bills, Lamar Jackson said he let his emotions take over.

"He slapped me, and he was talking, so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit," he said as reported via ESPN. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me."
"Hopefully, it doesn't happen again. I learned from that."
"I've never seen our fans do that. So, I'll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It's not nothing against the fans. I'm just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown."

Looking back, Jackson is now in his eighth NFL season in 2025. He was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and became their starting quarterback later that year.

In 2018, he was a rookie and took over halfway through the season. In his sophomore season, Jackson exploded, won MVP and led the league in touchdown passes.

From 2020 to 2023, things were up and down with some playoff struggles.

In 2024, Lamar Jackson had his best season ever with 41 touchdowns, only 4 interceptions and the highest passer rating in the NFL.

