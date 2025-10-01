Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyreek Hill over his 7 kids as WR undergoes surgery after season-ending injury

Tyreek Hill’s 2025 season ended in heartbreak, and at 11:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Antonio Brown made fun of him just hours after his surgery. He posted a meme on X, targeting Hill’s personal life.It showed pregnant hospital staff in blue scrubs, standing in line.“The hospital staff after treating Tyreek Hill,” Brown tweeted.The post went viral, getting millions of views.Source: (Via X/ @AB84)Hill’s personal life has often been in the news, as he has seven kids with different women. His youngest, Capri, was born in 2024 to his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro.With another ex, Crystal Espinal, he has three kids, Zev, born in 2014, and twins Nakeem and Nyla, born in 2017.The Dolphins wide receiver also had two more children in 2023: Soul Corazón Hill with Brittany Lackner, and Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr. with Camille Valmon.A Florida court confirmed that he’s the father of Trae Love Hill, born in May 2023, to Kimberly Baker. Hill was ordered him to pay $10,000 a month in child support.He got hurt during the Miami’s win over the New York Jets on Monday. Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter, got tackled out of bounds and twisted his left knee badly.Trainers rushed in, and he was carted off with an air cast. Doctors initially thought it was just a dislocation; however, tests showed a torn ACL and other ligament damage. Hill had surgery on Tuesday and will miss the rest of campaign, while rehab could stretch into 2026.Before the injury, Hill had 21 catches, 256 yards and one touchdown. With Hill out, Jaylen Waddle becomes the team's top receiver, with Darren Waller and Malik Washington expected to take on bigger roles.Tyreek Hill shares update from hospital bed on XAfter undergoing surgery for his torn ACL and other knee ligament damage, Tyreek Hill shared a short but hopeful update on X.“Surgery went great. Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us,” Hill tweeted on Wednesday.His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also confirmed that the surgery was successful.