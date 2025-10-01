  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyreek Hill over his 7 kids as WR undergoes surgery after season-ending injury

Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyreek Hill over his 7 kids as WR undergoes surgery after season-ending injury

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 01, 2025 20:09 GMT
Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyreek Hill over his 7 kids as WR undergoes surgery after season-ending injury
Antonio Brown throws shade at Tyreek Hill over his 7 kids as WR undergoes surgery after season-ending injury (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Tyreek Hill’s 2025 season ended in heartbreak, and at 11:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Antonio Brown made fun of him just hours after his surgery. He posted a meme on X, targeting Hill’s personal life.

Ad

It showed pregnant hospital staff in blue scrubs, standing in line.

“The hospital staff after treating Tyreek Hill,” Brown tweeted.

The post went viral, getting millions of views.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Source: (Via X/ @AB84)
Source: (Via X/ @AB84)

Hill’s personal life has often been in the news, as he has seven kids with different women. His youngest, Capri, was born in 2024 to his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With another ex, Crystal Espinal, he has three kids, Zev, born in 2014, and twins Nakeem and Nyla, born in 2017.

The Dolphins wide receiver also had two more children in 2023: Soul Corazón Hill with Brittany Lackner, and Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr. with Camille Valmon.

A Florida court confirmed that he’s the father of Trae Love Hill, born in May 2023, to Kimberly Baker. Hill was ordered him to pay $10,000 a month in child support.

Ad

He got hurt during the Miami’s win over the New York Jets on Monday. Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter, got tackled out of bounds and twisted his left knee badly.

Trainers rushed in, and he was carted off with an air cast. Doctors initially thought it was just a dislocation; however, tests showed a torn ACL and other ligament damage. Hill had surgery on Tuesday and will miss the rest of campaign, while rehab could stretch into 2026.

Ad

Before the injury, Hill had 21 catches, 256 yards and one touchdown. With Hill out, Jaylen Waddle becomes the team's top receiver, with Darren Waller and Malik Washington expected to take on bigger roles.

Tyreek Hill shares update from hospital bed on X

After undergoing surgery for his torn ACL and other knee ligament damage, Tyreek Hill shared a short but hopeful update on X.

Ad
“Surgery went great. Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us,” Hill tweeted on Wednesday.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also confirmed that the surgery was successful.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications