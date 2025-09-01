  • home icon
  • Antonio Brown trolls Arch Manning with brutal $14,000,000 NFL QB jab after Texas star's debut vs. Ohio State

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:58 GMT
Antonio Brown clowns Arch Manning with brutal Kenny Pickett comparison following Texas QB
Antonio Brown clowns Arch Manning with brutal Kenny Pickett comparison following Texas QB's wobbly start vs. Ohio State (image credit: getty)

Antonio Brown stirred things up again. After Arch Manning’s first game as Texas’ starting quarterback on Saturday got mixed reviews, Brown reacted to his performance.

“Arch (Manning) came out lookin like Kenny Pickett…” Brown tweeted on Sunday.
Trending

Kenny Pickett, who is signed to a four-year $14 million contract, has had a bumpy NFL career. He is now with the Las Vegas Raiders after he was traded by Cleveland on Aug. 25 for a 2026 fifth-round pick. The Raiders acquired him as they needed a backup after Aidan O’Connell broke his wrist.

This is Pickett’s third team in four seasons, as he also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Browns.

Pickett's career stats show why he's been labeled as inconsistent: 4,765 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 62.4% completion rate in 30 games.

Similarly, Manning’s debut against Ohio State displayed uneven performance. He went 17 of 30 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception (another pick was overturned). His accuracy was rough, with 37% of his throws off-target, the worst by a Texas QB in 10 years.

Manning struggled for most of the game, going 0-for-5 on deep throws in the first three quarters. He had just 38 passing yards in that span, and missed chances in the red zone.

However, in the fourth quarter, he came alive, hitting 4 of 7 deep passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Manning also ran 10 times for 38 yards.

Still, the slow start, missed opportunities and shaky accuracy stood out, which led to Brown's jab at him.

Before he got traded to Las Vegas, Pickett was in a four-way quarterback competition with Cleveland.

The Browns opened OTAs in May with all four QBs getting equal reps, and coaches called it an “open competition” for the Week 1 starting job. However, the media buzz centered on whether the veterans (Pickett, Joe Flacco) or the rookies (Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel) would win.

Antonio Brown used offensive slur for Kenny Pickett in 2024

Antonio Brown posted a video meme on X in March 2024 featuring Nicki Minaj.

“How A** is Kenny Pickett,” Brown tweeted.
It was part of a string of shots he fired at Pickett after reports that the Steelers were sticking with him as their QB1.

At the time, Pickett was coming off a season where he threw for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games.

