Antonio Brown, the once-shining wide receiver of the NFL, now can't seem to keep himself away from controversies. This time, the former Super Bowl winner decided to become a fashion critic and give his opinion on the outfit Joe Burrow wore when he played against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Joe Shiesty is known for donning designer and creative-looking ensembles, but his newest outfits became an instant hit. Some fans loved his experimental and colorful look, but AB was not convinced about the look. He tweeted:

"Calling @boutdat_23 tell JB he needs to put that shit on 👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾 this rt here ain’t it…….🤦🏾‍♂️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Antonio Brown's X post

There is a story behind Burrow's outfit, which he explained after winning against the Cardinals in a 34-20 game:

"This was all free,

The sweatshirt was made by my friend Mikah. He went to high school with me. And the shoes are from my friend Scott, who most people know as Kid Cudi. All my friends put this outfit together for me, so I got great friends. Thanks, guys," Burrow said.

Antonio Brown in legal trouble

Brown has been ordered to pay $28,589.91 in unpaid bills for his involvement in the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop event held in Los Angeles.

Avanti Solutions, a Wisconsin-based company that provided production management services and transportation of stage art for the event, filed the lawsuit. According to the article, Brown allegedly did not fulfill his payment obligations to Avanti Solutions, leading to legal action.

The judge ruled in favor of the Wisconsin man, ordering Brown to pay the sum owed for the contracted work performed by Avanti Solutions. The article does not delve into specifics regarding why Brown failed to pay or any potential repercussions he may have from the ruling.

The news of this lawsuit adds to the ongoing legal troubles surrounding Brown, who has been involved in various controversies throughout his career. Despite being recognized as one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, his off-field behavior has overshadowed his on-field achievements. This latest lawsuit highlights another instance where Brown's financial obligations have been questioned.